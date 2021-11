Manchester United have parted company with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the club’s chastening 4-1 defeat by Watford. Solskjaer had promised fans would see a positive reaction from his players at Vicarage Road but the reality couldn’t have been further removed. A dire first-half saw Watford head down the tunnel with a two-goal lead that might have been more. Donny van de Beek came off the bench, much to the joy of the away supporters, and gave United hope of a comeback. However, after Harry Maguire was sent off, Emmanuel Bonaventure and Joao Pedro scored in stoppage time to condemn...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO