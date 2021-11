The Seattle Seahawks suffered another disappointing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday night, 23-13, at home. Everything was lined up perfectly for the Seahawks to get their season back on track after they found out that the Cardinals were missing Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and J.J. Watt. When a team is missing its three best players, the other team is expected to win. Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they were only able to put up 13 points and had another disappointing week offensively.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO