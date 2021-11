According to media outlet reports on November 16, EXO's Kai and Lee Seung Gi will be appearing as guests on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!. Insiders revealed that the two stars are scheduled to attend a recording for 'Knowing Brothers' later this week on November 18.This will mark the reunion of close acquaintances Lee Seung Gi, Lee Soo Geun, and Kang Ho Dong after approximately 3 years, as well as Kai's return to the program after 2 years.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO