Re: How do I request a free license key

I have started a new position, and its remote. I have to use vmware horizon client for this job. I downloaded the application through a secure link my manager sent me, and then I had to log in. The log in part consisted of two steps. For the first step, I had to enter my user ID and a passcode( both provided by my employer), and it worked well. For the second step, I had to select the right domain(which was also already provided) and enter a PASSWORD with the same user ID. For that, my manager gave me a few temporary passwords in order to to get to the part when I would create a permanent password for myself, but none of those temporary passwords worked. It kept saying incorrect user ID or password. No matter how many times I double checked the user ID and password, it kept saying the same thing and I couldn't log in. I contacted our IT support and they tried the same temporary passwords and user ID and they were able to log in to my profile on their end! Could it be something about the system I am using to run this application? Has anyone run into the same issue? I would appreciate your insight on this.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO