Re: How do I request a free license key

By gerdgoebel
vmware.com
 7 days ago

How do I request a free license key — I registered myself as a private user. I downloaded Fusion 12. During installation on my Mac (10.15.6) I selected to request a free license key, but I get sent to a link with a company logon. When I enter the e-mail address...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Re: Xbox bluetooth controller to VM Fusion Pro

I have VMware Fusion 12 Pro setup on my MacBook Pro. I am running Windows 10. VMware Fusion 12 Pro on 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, MacOS Big Sur 11.6. Professional Version 12.2.1 (18811640) I am trying to connect my Xbox controller as a Bluetooth device to my VM Windows 10,...
VIDEO GAMES
vmware.com

CentOS 7 as VM doesn't come after I add monitor_control.virtual_rdtsc = "FALSE" to the .vmx file

I use VMware workstation pro 16.2.1 build-18811642 on Windows 10 and find my CentOS7 doesn't come after I add monitor_control.virtual_rdtsc = "FALSE" to the .vmx file. It can boot after this line is cleared from the .vmx file. I find this setting works with the latest version of VMware workstation player and old ESXi 5.5. Could someone advise about this symptom?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

first time user - any way to abandon vm session?

I just installed my first VMware virtual machine. I used Virtual PC years ago and seems like I recall there being an option to abandon a virtual machine session so that the vdh file reverts to its prior state. Is it possible to abandon a virtual machine session with Workstation Player? I didn't see anything about that in the manual.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Importing W11 Pro Insider (ARM) from Parallels doesn't work

Just tried installing VMWare Fusion Tech Preview on my new m1 max MBPro. Tried to import my previous parallels VM which used W11 Pro Insider (ARM) and worked fine. Import goes through with no error. When trying to launch my new imported VM on VMWare, I get the following message:
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

NLTDR is missing - Running VM with existing virtual hard disk (VMDK)

Hi, i want to run my existing hard disk with installed XP professional. I've converted my hard disk in .VMDK file and add it to a new VM using BUSLOGIC SCSI for read my virtual hard disk. Then, i discovered with the 0x0000007B error (XP blue screen) that the VM don't recognize the VMDK because SCSI driver is missing. So I've found a discussion/guide for install VMware SCSI driver adding a floppy with the .FLP file (downloaded from original site - vmscsi - 1.2.0.4.flp).
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: NFS Storage of vmdk's (on Synology)

I can't find documentation to help set this up. There's no specific support for running a VM from NFS. That's vSphere who offers that. In theory you can run your VM from NFS by accessing the VM over a network share. In practice that will be dog slow. -- Wil.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Virtual TPM error

If I want to add an vTPM to a vm I get that error message:. A general runtime error occurred. Key provider vcenter.kms is not compatible with the host myhost1. Reason: "TPM2 device is required." What does it mean?. My vCenter (version 7.0.3.00100. ) has the default keprovider (native) configured...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Boot Camp volume preprocessing failure

On a 2017 iMac with Monterey, I used Boot Camp Assistant to install Windows 10 Pro. After that, I installed VMware Fusion 12 and created a Boot Camp virtual machine. Everything was working very well. Due to issues in Windows 10, I shut down the Boot Camp virtual machine and uninstalled Boot Camp from the assistant. Then I installed Boot Camp again from the wizard and since then when I want to create my Boot Camp virtual machine I got an error: "Boot Camp volume preprocessing failed. You will not be able to start your Boot Camp volume as a virtual machine."
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vRA 8.x disable vCenter Customization Spec

I would like to disable the vCenter customization specs for a new Deployment and instead do my customization through a vRO workflow. I tried to set the property "customizationSpec: null" on the Cloud_vSpehre_Machine object in the Cloud Template, but it doesn't work. Does anyone have an idea how to prevent...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Workstation Pro 16.x from 15.5.x worth it for Linux host?

The host is Ubuntu 20.04 based on an Intel i7-7700HQ hosting Windows XP, 7, 10 VMs. Always a difficult question to answer as it depends on use cases. - With Workstation 16.x you can run on later Linux kernels without having to manually patch the kernel modules to get things running again every time there's a kernel update.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Is there any replacement for shared VMs in 16.2.x yet?

The Shared virtual machine feature (VMware Workstation as server) is being deprecated. It will remain in its present form for the remainder of the VMware Workstation 16 product life. This feature will be not available in a future release. The shared virtual machine feature is no longer supported from Workstation...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

User ID or Password incorrect

I have started a new position, and its remote. I have to use vmware horizon client for this job. I downloaded the application through a secure link my manager sent me, and then I had to log in. The log in part consisted of two steps. For the first step, I had to enter my user ID and a passcode( both provided by my employer), and it worked well. For the second step, I had to select the right domain(which was also already provided) and enter a PASSWORD with the same user ID. For that, my manager gave me a few temporary passwords in order to to get to the part when I would create a permanent password for myself, but none of those temporary passwords worked. It kept saying incorrect user ID or password. No matter how many times I double checked the user ID and password, it kept saying the same thing and I couldn't log in. I contacted our IT support and they tried the same temporary passwords and user ID and they were able to log in to my profile on their end! Could it be something about the system I am using to run this application? Has anyone run into the same issue? I would appreciate your insight on this.
COMPUTERS

