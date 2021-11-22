ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Statement By The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau On Potato Wart In Prince Edward Island

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - In October of this year, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) confirmed the presence of potato wart in two fields on Prince Edward Island (PEI). CFIA immediately initiated an investigation and implemented strict regulatory measures to prevent potential spread.

As of today, I have signed a Ministerial Order to restrict the movement of seed potatoes from PEI, and to introduce new risk mitigation measures for PEI table stock and processing potatoes to ensure that potato wart does not spread to other parts of the country. The Ministerial Order will allow time for CFIA to continue to collaborate with the provincial government and potato industry to explore solutions based on scientific evidence. This Order is a responsible science-based approach that will provide the protection our industry needs domestically.

Despite these plant health controls put in place by Canada, the United States also expressed serious concerns to Canada over the recent detections of potato wart in Prince Edward Island, and made it clear the U.S. also planned to impose a federal order banning imports of all fresh PEI potatoes if Canada did not act first to suspend trade.

We believe in the science, which tells us that the U.S. intention to suspend the trade of fresh potatoes from PEI goes beyond what is necessary to mitigate risk. With the proper mitigation measures, the trade of table stock and processing potatoes remains absolutely safe.

But in order to resume trade as quickly as possible and prevent the imposition of more damaging, long-term measures, we must engage with the United States' concerns. Therefore, as of November 21, 2021, the CFIA has temporarily suspended trade of fresh potatoes from PEI to the U.S. We do not take this measure lightly.

We are determined to stand firm for Canadian interests and committed to supporting potato growers and Prince Edward Island. I have raised the issue twice with my counterpart, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and we will explore every channel possible to give this issue the attention it deserves within the United States Government. Canada and the United States have a long history of engaging in bilateral trade based on science, and maintaining strong supply chains is more important than ever for both our countries.

While efforts to resume full access for PEI fresh potatoes are underway, we are working on a plan to support potato growers impacted by this temporary market suspension. That includes cost-shared Business Risk Management programs and collaborative efforts to determine how to reroute existing stock in storage in PEI. We will also work with the Province of PEI to determine what additional supports may be required to support impacted producers.

We will continue to engage with industry to understand their needs and concerns, and have created a Potato Working Group with provincial and industry stakeholders.

PEI has a long history of producing the highest quality potatoes for Canadians and international consumers. The Government of Canada shares the great pride of our PEI potato producers.

PEI potato growers can be assured that the Government of Canada is doing everything we can to restore market access to the U.S. for this vital industry.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/InspectionCan Like us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cfia_canada/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CFIACanada

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_CanadaLike us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Government of Canada

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Government-Industry Potato Working Group Assembles To Help Affected Farmers In Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. The Government of Canada is working with the Province of Prince Edward Island (PEI) and industry to support PEI farmers following the recent suspension of certification of fresh potatoes from PEI to the United States. The newly formed Government-Industry Potato Working Group met on Wednesday, November 24 for initial discussions.
AGRICULTURE
houstonianonline.com

The United States is closing borders on Canadian seed potatoes due to wart disease

The United States (USA) has decided to temporarily suspend the transport of seed potatoes from this Canadian province following two recent outbreaks of wart disease in potato blocks in the Prince Edward Islands. Infections at two Canadian potato companies were confirmed by the Canadian Food Research Institute (CFIA) on October...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potatoes#Wart#Cnw#Cfia#Canadian
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
kyma.com

Travel restrictions imposed due to Coronavirus variant

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - News of the Omicron Coronavirus variant spread rapidly, which resulted in the United States, as well as several other countries, imposing travel restrictions as quickly as possible. President Biden set travel restrictions for Monday, November 29, as cases of this new variant emerged. The World Health...
TRAVEL
TheConversationAU

A new way to keep First Nations people with dementia connected to Country, community, family and culture

A decline in verbal skills is a source of grief for any person living with dementia. For First Nations peoples, the loss of speech brings the added pain of lost connection to Country, community, family and culture, which are so central to their health and well-being. Dementia is a serious emerging health issue for Indigenous people, who experience the disease at a rate between three to five times that of the general population, with onset at an earlier age. The prevalence of dementia-related risk factors such as diabetes and vascular disease, a lack of education and awareness, and cultural considerations means diagnosis of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy