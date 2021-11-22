ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Systemic Racism

Marietta Times
 7 days ago

I have lived most of my life in The United States. As a citizen of this magical land, I have enjoyed both blessings as well as innumerable opportunities. Yes, there have been occasional setbacks and challenges encountered, however, those were by far less significant than the opportunities. In all...

www.mariettatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

America's democracy is failing — and the world knows it

A number of non-governmental organizations that have long worked to rebuild communities in countries beset by violent and intractable conflicts — places that have collapsed under the weight of mass atrocities, political assassinations, authoritarian take overs, and widespread citizen violence — have shifted focus to a new subject: The United States.
U.S. POLITICS
blackchronicle.com

Salvation Army’s racism guide tells White Americans racism is ‘systemic’ and colorblindness is harmful

A Salvation Army guide aimed at “courageous conversations about racism” asks “White Americans” to “stop trying to be ‘colorblind.’”. The guide, “Let’s Talk About Racism,” was released in April and created by the Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission. It is meant to provide “internal dialogue” on the issue of racism among members of the Salvation Army.
SOCIETY
riverdalepress.com

White people are victims of racism, too

I am willing to bet that almost none of the (supposedly) well-informed readers of The Riverdale Press — including those “intellectuals” who religiously read The New York Times — know who the following people are: Justin Wallace, Jaryan Elliot, Tory Levik and Cahill Pennington. Give up? These are just some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
precinctreporter.com

Reparations: History of Racism in American Agriculture

Last month, Lawrence Lucas, founder of the United States Department of Agriculture Coalition of Minority Employees (USDA-CME), testified before the California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans. Lucas said racism is the prime reason there are just a little over 400 Black farmers in California.
AGRICULTURE
ntvhoustonnews.com

Long-standing history of anti-Asian racism systemic issue in US

Systemic racism against Asians has been a prevailing problem ever since the 19th century in the United States, according to a Chinese American scholar and historian, who urged for more efforts to demolish the long-standing discrimination. Dr. Gay Q. Yuen, who serves as Board Chair of the Chinese American Museum...
IMMIGRATION
Medical News Today

What is environmental racism?

Environmental racism is a type of systemic racism wherein policies and practices place industrial facilities in low income communities, including Communities of Color. This promotes high pollution environments, which often cause health problems for residents. Environmental racism is a form of inequality wherein People of Color face a higher burden...
ADVOCACY
The 74

Meet the Parent Choice Advocates Who Embrace Teaching About Systemic Racism

I want to issue a warning to all my parent-choice supporting friends. Rhetoric from the most recent election season has us at a very dangerous crossroads. While we celebrate the election of candidates who support a parent’s right to choose the best school for their child — whether they are progressive or conservative — we […]
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Systemic Racism#South Pacific#United States
@JohnLocke

Placing ‘Woke Racism’ Under the Spotlight

Charles Fain Lehman of the Washington Free Beacon reviews the latest insightful analysis from John McWhorter. Woke Racism, the new book from social critic and Columbia linguist John McWhorter, has a simple thesis: Contemporary elite progressivism (aka “wokeness”) is a religion. “I do not mean that these people’s ideology is ‘like’ a religion,” McWhorter quickly clarifies. “I mean that it actually is a religion. An anthropologist would see no difference in type between Pentecostalism and this new form of antiracism.” This religion is bad, he argues, because it demeans both white adherents and black people generally; but this argument is ultimately secondary to his skepticism of its social influence as a religion.
RELIGION
davisvanguard.org

Senator Dodd’s Townhall Takes on Racial Inequities and Systemic Racism

Santa Rosa, CA – The problem of systemic racism in the criminal justice system gained widespread attention last summer after the death of George Floyd. Senator Bill Dodd on Tuesday held a townhall meeting on Race and Equity and the Criminal Justice System. The event presented in partnership with Sonoma TV features Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who while in the legislature authored California’s groundbreaking use of force bill, Senator Steven Bradford who authored the police certification bill, and UC Davis Law School Dean Kevin Johnson.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Washington Post

Perpetuating a legacy of racism

Regarding Keith Greenwood’s Nov. 12 op-ed, “Who owns an image of people once considered ‘property’?”:. Rightful ownership of the Zealy daguerreotypes is about much more than a willingness to share them with the public. Harvard has controlled the images and access to them for its own purposes, including sales of publications. Tamara Lanier’s ancestors should not continue in service to a White institution, one that long withheld information about the white-supremacist theories and actions of Harvard professor Louis Agassiz. Ms. Lanier’s lawsuit claiming ownership of the images of Renty and Delia brought Agassiz’s history to light.
SOCIETY
MSNBC

Recent trials exemplify racism in criminal justice system

America’s flawed judicial system allowed Ahmaud Arbery’s killers to walk free for hundreds of days, allowed PA police to get away with the fatal shooting of Christian Hall, and forced Julius Jones to wait on the brink of death before his death sentence was commuted.Nov. 19, 2021.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Netherlands
niagaranow.com

Letter: Racism is inexcusable no matter the context

Racism is inexcusable in any context. As residents of over 15 years in Niagara-on-the-Lake, my wife, who was Black, and I experienced racism here but we always felt it was declining and the community was evolving toward a more enlightened society. She passed away five years ago, leaving a great...
NIAGARA, NY
Sacramento Observer

Old Fashioned Georgia Racism

OPINION (TriceEdneyWire.com) – Most of us develop our personal truths through the “magic” of observation and experience. The most important truths of our lives are forged from the furnace of ‘living.’ One of the truths that my life experiences have affirmed is that personally held ideas and beliefs are extremely difficult to change or destroy without the willing cooperation of the individual holding them. Somewhere in the mix must be an acknowledgment that change, or a revision of thinking is appropriate.
SOCIETY
mywebermedia.com

Rage against racism

Myisha Cherry highlighted rage, the way it affects anti-racism efforts and how it can be used productively to further a purpose, in a lecture on Nov. 11 at Weber State University. Cherry is an assistant professor of philosophy at the University of California. She has had her work featured in...
OGDEN, UT
Kilgore News Herald

Medical Research Rapidly Adopts 'Systemic Racism' as Truth, Risking Scientific Credibility (2 Parts)

Part 1 of 2 Articles (Part 2 Here) Rejection used to be common for medical sociologist Thomas LaVeist when he tried to get his research published on the effects of racism on the health of black people. “Now,” said the 60-year-old dean of Tulane University’s School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine, “I have those same journals asking me to write articles for them.”
HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

‘Systemic racism is alive and well’: EPA Administrator arrives in Houston

Michael Regan was smiling Thursday evening in a Texas Southern University classroom. The nation’s top environmental official took questions from graduate students. Their path made him proud as a Black father raising a Black son, he said. All were trying to make the world better. Regan, the administrator of the...
HOUSTON, TX
University at Buffalo Reporter

Baker-Bell warns of linguistic racism

On Wednesday, April Baker-Bell identified yet another barrier that African Americans face in their pursuit of the American dream of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness: linguistic racism. “(I’m) arguing for Black linguistic justice,” she said. “I just want to take a moment to acknowledge my intentions upfront. I’m...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy