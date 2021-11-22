Systemic Racism

Charles Fain Lehman of the Washington Free Beacon reviews the latest insightful analysis from John McWhorter. Woke Racism, the new book from social critic and Columbia linguist John McWhorter, has a simple thesis: Contemporary elite progressivism (aka “wokeness”) is a religion. “I do not mean that these people’s ideology is ‘like’ a religion,” McWhorter quickly clarifies. “I mean that it actually is a religion. An anthropologist would see no difference in type between Pentecostalism and this new form of antiracism.” This religion is bad, he argues, because it demeans both white adherents and black people generally; but this argument is ultimately secondary to his skepticism of its social influence as a religion.

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO