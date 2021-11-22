ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Learning to Love Cold-Weather Camping and Trekking

southhillenterprise.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) Do you identify as an outdoor enthusiast -- but only during three seasons of the year? Here are some tips and recommendations for learning to love cold-weather camping, trekking and more:. • Take up a new sport: Whether it’s ice climbing, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, there are certain...

www.southhillenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Kary Osmond: A perfect cold-weather soup

I love it when a recipe comes together. Sometimes, when I start building a recipe, I’m not always sure how it will end. That was the case with this soup recipe. I started by prepping vegetables I had on hand. I knew I wanted a brothy soup with chunks of tender vegetables. I added potatoes because I wanted a creamy texture to balance out the sweetness of the other vegetables, and I kept the recipe simple, only using bay leaves, salt and pepper to season the soup. Turns out, that’s all it needed!
RECIPES
Clearfield Progress

Cold weather daredevils prepare for Polar Bear Plunge

PHILIPSBURG — The fearless will unite for the 2021 Polar Bear Plunge, a fundraising event benefiting the YMCA of Centre County. The 19th annual plunge, scheduled for Dec. 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., attracts a wide variety of people, according to YMCA of Centre County Development Director Theresa Mast. Past ages range from younger children to senior citizens. People need only courage and a benevolent attitude to participate.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
InsideHook

The Best Cold-Weather Running Clothes for Men

We’re living in something of a golden age for fitness apparel — running apparel in particular — where innovative, high-performance fabrics are more affordable than ever, and designs are becoming more playful, more capable of allowing you to express yourself in some way beyond, simply, “I am a person who likes to run.”
APPAREL
Wicked Local

AMUSING MUSINGS: Fall in love with learning

I hate to say goodbye to fall, rather to the beautiful, vibrant colors of autumn leaves and the mild temperatures. I rue the inevitable end of autumn, starting from the turning of the calendar page from August to September to the literal change of Daylight Savings Time. It’s rather ironic that rue is not only a verb but also the name of a perennial evergreen shrub.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wim Hof
verywellfit.com

Tips for First Time Cold-Weather Runners

Whether it's to boost your physical or mental health, improve your endurance, or even introduce fresh air to your workout, there are many reasons to take up running. But you need to be smart in your approach. This is especially true for first-time cold-weather runners who are less acclimated to working out in colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
corvallisadvocate.com

Four Trails for Cold Weather Hiking

As summer’s warmth fades and the skies turn cloudy and grey, it can be tempting to stay indoors for days — or weeks — on end. However, getting outside can provide benefits for your mental and physical health. And, with what seems like another trail at every turn, Oregon certainly has no shortage of places to explore.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

Gear Up With These Cold-Weather Winter Workout Essentials

If you like exercising outdoors, the upcoming months may be challenging. The wind, freezing rain, snow, and of course those low temperatures—unless, of course, you live in states like sunny California, Florida, and Arizona. Still, you want to get out and get fresh air in your lungs without feeling like a popsicle. Heading outdoors, especially when it is sunny, can help to naturally improve your mood, help you to feel energized, and may even boost your immune system. While there are benefits, you also have to be mindful of cold temperatures. You to make sure that you have the correct winter...
WORKOUTS
vivaglammagazine.com

Dominate The Cold Weather With These Trending Lob Haircuts

It’s nearly difficult to look for hairstyle inspiration these days without coming across a Lob Haircuts—or several. The long bob, hence the Lob Haircuts —entered the forefront in 2015 and has remained a favorite among celebrities and Instagram girls ever since. There’s a reason why the mid-neck to collarbone length cut is so popular. It is universally flattering because the short length draws all attention to your face, it looks fantastic on all hair textures, and it is extremely versatile.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Weather#Wearable Tech#Trekking#Statepoint#Casio#Bluetooth#Smartphone Link
NBC 29 News

Cold weather clothing distributed to hundreds in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over 300 people swung by the Ting pavilion on Friday, Nov. 19, to take from over 1,200 winter items. The impact goes way beyond keeping people warm in the cold months ahead. “If anyone would not take advantage of this opportunity it’s because they either deaf...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
floridasportsman.com

Cold weather Hogfish chewing

Hogfish are often called Hog Snapper. In reality they are members of the Wrasse not snapper family. Hogfish are native to the Western Atlantic Ocean, living in a range from Nova Scotia, Canada, to northern South America, including the Gulf of Mexico. Hogfish, with its delicate moist flesh is considered...
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

The Best Dog Blankets to Warm Your Pooch Up this Winter

Keep warm with your pooch this season by purchasing the best dog blanket for you and your best friend. With plenty of options available to stay cozy from waterproof blankets to extra snuggly blankets, we have quite a selection for all breeds and sizes of dogs. Blankets are not only warm in the colder months, they’re useful as layers for crates, car rides, and other modes of travel. Keep your pooch comfortable because a comfortable pooch is a happy pooch. Our selection of waterproof blankets due service to puppies and older dogs who have trouble holding it in or need extra...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
TheHorse.com

Caring for Senior Horses in Cold Weather

Cold weather affects older horses more than it does their younger companions. But with knowledge and planning, your senior can stay comfortable and healthy, and getting through winter doesn’t have to be an ordeal. Preseason Check Up. A pre-winter veterinary examination is a good way to get ready for cold...
ANIMALS
Daily News

How to prevent a dead battery in cold weather

Living in the southern Red River Valley and experiencing our frigid winters, we’re familiar with the theory that car batteries don’t like the cold. We rely on our batteries to keep us moving and get us to the family gathering, the evening out with friends or just to and from work. The colder it gets, the weaker batteries are.
CARS
KIMA TV

Tips to keep pets safe in cold weather

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Temperatures are dropping, and the strong winds can make it feel even colder. As the temperature continues to drop there are some things you can do to keep your pets safe and warm. "If you're taking your dog for a walk you, you know, want to consider...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Liberal First

Cold weather can be a CATastrophe for your pets

Colder weather has started to make its way through the area, and for pet owners, that could mean a few extra chores related to their pets’ care. “One thing we really stress is keep your animals inside if you can. A lot of people have outside pets, and we know that, but from the shelter’s standpoint, we do advise bringing pets inside from the cold if it’s possible,” Liberal Animal Shelter employee Tara Logan said. “For those pets who do have to remain outside, make sure they have a secure shelter they can go to that’s out of the wind and all of that, and we recommend making sure that shelter’s raised a little way off the ground. Also, it’s a good idea to have either cedar chips or straw to help keep moisture away and keep the animals warm. People should also make sure that shelter’s big enough for the animals to move around in, but also small enough so they can hold in their body heat. And for outside animals, don’t use metal dishes for the food and water, because there is a chance of their tongue sticking to the metal and freezing, so it’s recommended to use plastic bowls for food and water – and along those lines, make sure the animals have a source of food and water to get to since animals require more food in the winter in order to stay warm. People also need to watch the wind chill, because the tips of animals’ ears can get damaged by frostbite.”
LIBERAL, KS
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Cold pattern in place, milder by Thanksgiving

The cold pattern that dropped the mercury into the 20s for the past few days and would only allow 40s for highs stays firm one more day. The temps tonight will be in the 20s regionwide along with some teens in the mountains. The winds will be noticeable but not overwhelming but at that location on the thermometer overnight, a stiff breeze may make it feel like the teens or single digits in some of the higher elevated spots.
ENVIRONMENT
islandfreepress.org

Island Fishing: Cold Weather Fishing on the Outer Banks

When it comes to the Outer Banks fishing scene, many people picture hot, sunny days on the beach or boat with summer tunes in the background and a beverage of choice within arm’s reach. While this picture describes the height of the summer season, it is in stark contrast to...
ENVIRONMENT
wflx.com

Love serving autism with holiday camp

Kids and adults are learning how to play tennis through the Love Serving Autism organization. Lisa Pugliese-LaCroix is the founder. "We provide specialized therapeutic tennis instruction including behavioral therapy speech and occupational physical therapy for children and adults with autism," she said. "We have 18 locations in Florida and we have four out-of-state programs as the summer."
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy