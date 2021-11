The East Carolina Pirates will take on the Davidson Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at HTC Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. East Carolina had enough points to win and then some against the Old Dominion Monarchs this past Friday, taking their game 73-60. The Pirates can attribute much of their success to guard Tristen Newton, who had 18 points and six assists.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO