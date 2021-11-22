Johnson lifts Denver over Houston Baptist 74-61

Dillon Gabriel, one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football over the last few seasons, is leaving the University of Central Florida. Gabriel announced on Saturday that he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to leave UCF. He immediately becomes one of the best transfers on the market. There’s...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
The Auburn Tigers gave Alabama all they could handle in the Iron Bowl on Saturday, and actually blew a game they had in hand. Bryan Harsin sure didn’t help himself with a big decision in overtime. Auburn led 10-0 in the fourth quarter. They allowed a field goal following a...
A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Michigan State offered to make Mel Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State offered a 10-year, $95 million deal. With Tucker seemingly locked up as the Spartans head coach, LSU appears to have whiffed on at least one coach.
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime on Monday night. Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) toutscored Pepperdine 15-3. Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines....
LAS VEGAS, NV (WKZO-AM/FM) – Michigan bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating UNLV 74-61 at the Roman Main Event tournament early Saturday morning in Las Vegas. Eli Brooks led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and 7...
College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
With a tip-off that started a little after 1 a.m. EST for the No. 4 Michigan Men’s basketball team, you’d expect energy to possibly be an issue. But, energy was hardly an issue in the Wolverines (3-1) victory over UNLV (3-1) in their opening game at the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, NV, 74-61.
While Georgia has remained the No. 1 team for most of the season, few spots in the CBS Sports 130 -- our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team in college football -- have brought as much intrigue as No. 2. Since Alabama lost to Texas A&M in early October and...
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 24 points and Antonio Dave Jr. scored 20 and Fordham defeated Rice 84-74 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday. Antrell Charlton added 18 points for Fordham (4-3) and Chuba Ohams scored 11. Carl Pierre tied a career high with 26 points for...
HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw two late touchdown passes — including a 3-yarder to Cedric Patterson III with 61 seconds remaining — and Rice rallied for a 35-31 victory over Louisiana Tech. Rice led 14-10 at halftime, but JD Head connected with Smoke Harris for a 5-yard score to give Louisiana Tech a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter. The Owls regained the lead on Cameron Montgomery’s 7-yard TD run on the ensuing possession, but Head scored on a 22-yard run and the Bulldogs took a 24-21 lead into the final quarter. Rice forced a punt with 1:19 to go and Sean Fresch returned it 48 yards to the Louisiana Tech 18-yard line. Three plays later McMahon hit Patterson for the go-ahead score.
SEATTLE (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 27 minutes — all career highs — to help Winthrop beat Washington 82-74 an snap a three-game skid. Burns shot 12 of 21 from the field with one block and two steals. Patrick Good hit three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer top cap a 12-4 run that gave Washington (4-4) its first lead at 28-27 with 2:42 left in the first half. Cory Hightower converted a three-point play 28 seconds later and the Eagles led the rest of the way. Daejon Davis led the Huskies with a season-high 21 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored a season-high 26 points, rookie Evan Mobley had 13 points in his return from a sprained right elbow and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 105-92 on Saturday night. Mobley missed four games after getting entangled with Boston’s Enes Kanter on Nov. 15. He had nine rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots, helping Cleveland end its longest losing streak of the season at five. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 19 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected with 2:09 left.
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Jordan Nixon hit all six of her 3-point tries and scored 25 points as No. 23 Texas A&M built a third-quarter lead and held off Northwestern 77-68 on the final day of the Paradise Jam. Destiny Pitts added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (7-0), while Kayla Wells scored 15. Sahara Jones pitched in with 10 points and six boards off the bench. The Aggies pulled away from a 22-all halftime tie with a 29-19 third-quarter run. Pitts had nine points, Nixon hit three 3s and Burton scored eight — all at the foul line — in the pivotal quarter.
