Woolbright lifts W. Carolina over Longwood 64-53

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Jordan Nixon hit all six of her 3-point tries and scored 25 points as No. 23 Texas A&M built a third-quarter lead and held off Northwestern 77-68 on the final day of the Paradise Jam. Destiny Pitts added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (7-0), while Kayla Wells scored 15. Sahara Jones pitched in with 10 points and six boards off the bench. The Aggies pulled away from a 22-all halftime tie with a 29-19 third-quarter run. Pitts had nine points, Nixon hit three 3s and Burton scored eight — all at the foul line — in the pivotal quarter.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO