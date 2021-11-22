ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woolbright lifts W. Carolina over Longwood 64-53

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARMVILLE, Va. — Vonterius Woolbright had 16 points...

longwoodlancers.com

Longwood Guts Out 77-76 Home Win Over Duquesne

FARMVILLE, Va. – A season-high 28 points from Kyla McMakin, a near double-double from Akila Smith, and a defensive stand in the final seconds of the fourth quarter propelled Longwood to a 77-76 win over Duquesne Wednesday afternoon in Willett Hall. McMakin's 28 points marked her second 20-point game of...
FARMVILLE, VA
live5news.com

Sims lifts UNC Wilmington over Coastal Carolina 65-53

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- — Jaylen Sims came off the bench to score 13 points and grab eight rebounds to spark UNC Wilmington to a 65-53 victory over Coastal Carolina in nonconference play on Thursday night. Shykeim Phillips had 11 points for the Seahawks (2-2), while Trazarien White scored 10. Vince...
WILMINGTON, NC
WLTX.com

South Carolina State defeats St. Andrews 67-53

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Rakin Gary scored 17 points and Latavian Lawrence added 13 points and 11 rebounds as South Carolina State defeated St. Andrews University 67-53 Thursday night in Orangeburg. S.C. State (1-5) won for the first time under new head coach Tony Madlock who has challenged the Bulldogs with...
ORANGEBURG, SC
FOX Sports

Nkereuwem scores 15 to carry Longwood over American 82-42

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Leslie Nkereuwem had 15 points off the bench to lead Longwood to an 82-42 win over American on Friday. DeShaun Wade had 14 points for Longwood (3-1). Isaiah Wilkins added 11 points. Justin Hill had six assists. Johnny O'Neil had 11 points for the Eagles (2-2).
BASKETBALL
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Close out Jerome Kersey Classic with Victory over Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. – Junior Vonterius Woolbright led four Western Carolina players in double figures with a career-high 16 points as the Catamount defense allowed a season-low 53 points in a 64-53 win over Longwood in the final game of the Jerome Kersey Classic at Willett Hall on Sunday afternoon. WCU...
FARMVILLE, VA
cbs17

Bacot scores 22, North Carolina beats UNC-Asheville 72-53

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 22 points to lead North Carolina to a 72-53 victory over UNC-Asheville. R.J. Davis added 12 points for North Carolina (4-2), which shot 49% from the floor and made 7 of 14 from long range. Leaky Black added nine points with 11...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

Key Run Lifts Illinois Past K-State, 72-64

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 14/15 Illinois broke open a tight contest with a decisive 21-7 run midway through the second half, which included five 3-point field goals, to pull away from Kansas State on Tuesday night in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic in front of 7,255 at the T-Mobile Center.
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia is Technically Not Bowl Eligible

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

McMahon rallies Rice to 35-31 victory over Louisiana Tech

HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw two late touchdown passes — including a 3-yarder to Cedric Patterson III with 61 seconds remaining — and Rice rallied for a 35-31 victory over Louisiana Tech. Rice led 14-10 at halftime, but JD Head connected with Smoke Harris for a 5-yard score to give Louisiana Tech a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter. The Owls regained the lead on Cameron Montgomery’s 7-yard TD run on the ensuing possession, but Head scored on a 22-yard run and the Bulldogs took a 24-21 lead into the final quarter. Rice forced a punt with 1:19 to go and Sean Fresch returned it 48 yards to the Louisiana Tech 18-yard line. Three plays later McMahon hit Patterson for the go-ahead score.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Nixon leads No. 23 Texas A&M women past Northwestern 77-68

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Jordan Nixon hit all six of her 3-point tries and scored 25 points as No. 23 Texas A&M built a third-quarter lead and held off Northwestern 77-68 on the final day of the Paradise Jam. Destiny Pitts added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (7-0), while Kayla Wells scored 15. Sahara Jones pitched in with 10 points and six boards off the bench. The Aggies pulled away from a 22-all halftime tie with a 29-19 third-quarter run. Pitts had nine points, Nixon hit three 3s and Burton scored eight — all at the foul line — in the pivotal quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Fernandes beats buzzer, UMass rallies past Rutgers 85-83

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Noah Fernandes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving UMass a stunning 85-83 victory over Rutgers. After Paul Mulcahy scored in the paint to give Rutgers an 83-82 lead with 5 seconds remaining, UMass inbounded to Fernandes in the backcourt. He brought the ball up the left side, calmly pulled up from about 25-feet and buried the winning jumper as UMass players stormed the court to celebrate. C.J. Kelly led the Minutemen with 24 points, which included 5 of 7 3-pointers. Cliff Omoruyi had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Caleb McConnell had nine assists and six steals.
AMHERST, MA
KESQ

Miami decks Duke, 47-10, to continue late-season surge

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for three touchdowns and 381 yards and Miami wrapped up the regular season by winning for the fifth time in its last six games, beating Duke 47-10. Charleston Rambo caught two of the touchdown passes on a record-setting day. Miami broke away with a 20-point second quarter for a 30-10 halftime lead. Duke finished with its first winless ACC record since 2007 and its eighth straight loss. Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg was 20-for-33 for 148 yards with an interception.
MIAMI, FL
KESQ

Burns scores career-high 24; Winthrop beats Washington 82-74

SEATTLE (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 27 minutes — all career highs — to help Winthrop beat Washington 82-74 an snap a three-game skid. Burns shot 12 of 21 from the field with one block and two steals. Patrick Good hit three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Jamal Bey hit a 3-pointer top cap a 12-4 run that gave Washington (4-4) its first lead at 28-27 with 2:42 left in the first half. Cory Hightower converted a three-point play 28 seconds later and the Eagles led the rest of the way. Daejon Davis led the Huskies with a season-high 21 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers.
WASHINGTON STATE
KESQ

Edwards scores 22, No. 20 Kentucky rolls past LaSalle, 74-52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dre’una Edwards scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead the No. 20 Kentucky women to a 74-52 win over LaSalle. The Wildcats closed out the first quarter with an 11-2 run to take a 27-14 lead and sealed the victory by starting the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run.
KENTUCKY STATE

