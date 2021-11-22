Woolbright lifts W. Carolina over Longwood 64-53

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the season 6-6, but technically, they are not eligible to play in a bowl game. As first mentioned by Reddit’s College Football Account, West Virginia and Miami of Ohio both beat Long Island University, who was promoted from Division 2 and now plays in the FCS Northeast Conference. The Northeast Conference caps football scholarships at 45, which is below the 56.7 scholarships required to be counted towards bowl eligibility.
