The Dutch military police arrested a married couple after they left the hotel where they were supposed to quarantine and boarded a plane Sunday, the Associated Press reported. Petra Faber, a spokeswoman for the local security authority, said that an investigation was underway to determine whether the couple committed a crime, the AP reported. “Quarantine is not obligatory, but we assume people will act responsibly,” Faber said, according to AP.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO