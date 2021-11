WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Tax bills are now complete for residents of the city of Wausau. The city council voted 8-3 to adopt the 2022 city budget on Tuesday. “As chair of the Finance Committee, I just wanted to communicate that this is a budget that we as council members can be proud of,” said Alder Lisa Rasmussen. “The Committee was pretty much of the consensus that they were proud of their work on this.”

