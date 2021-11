ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following the discovery of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday urged Marylanders to get vaccinated against the virus or receive a booster shot. “While there is still much unknown about the Omicron variant and how it will spread, the most important thing Marylanders can do right now is to get vaccinated or get a booster shot,” he said. “It is the best way to maintain your immunity and protect yourself and your family from severe illness.” Hogan said he received a briefing from the state’s COVID-19 Response Team on Monday morning about the...

