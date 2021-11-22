Happy birthday, Scarlett Johansson! From wannabe child star to the world’s HIGHEST PAID actress!

Between the years 2016 and 2015, Jennifer Lawrence was the highest-paid actress in the world. At the time, Forbes estimated her earnings at $46 million, thanks to films she’d made appearances in that grossed numbers in the billions. This was not surprising at all, since, by the time she was commanding top cheques in Hollywood, Lawrence was already an Academy-Award winner, and part of one of the world’s most successful book-to-film adaptations. Tracking back her childhood years, these achievements would have been considered impossible, given her identity as a misfit amongst her peers. Here’s how she managed to create a life beyond anyone’s wildest dreams:

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO