A federal regional commission set up by Congress 13 years ago to oversee economic activity along the entire Southwest border could get a boost of $33 million under the House-passed Build Back Better Act, Border Report has learned. The Southwest Border Regional Commission is one of seven federal commissions nationwide formed to oversee economic activity for large regions. However this particular commission was never fully funded and only just got its first congressional appropriations last year.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO