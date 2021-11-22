ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

CBS New York

Police: 2 Women Killed In Single-Car Crash In North New Hyde Park

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two women were killed and a man was critically injured in a single-car crash on Long Island on Sunday morning. Two passengers were ejected from a 2009 Toyota Corolla that overturned against a pole on Marcus Avenue near Union Turnpike in North New Hyde Park just before 7 a.m. Sunday, police said. A 39-year-old woman and a 71-year-old-woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 41-year-old man, was removed from the car and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witness Glenn Annesley said the car was speeding when it crashed. “Broadsided the telephone pole, hit the curb and swerved to the right, went on to the grass, went airborne approximately 80 feet into, hit the pole,” Annesley said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS Philly

2-Alarm Fire In Chester, Delaware County Leaves Woman Dead, Officials Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire in Chester, Delaware County, has left one woman dead on Friday, officials say. The fire started just before 1 p.m. on the 300 block of Clayton Street. The fire was placed under control roughly 30 minutes after officials arrived on the scene, but a woman was found dead after crews searched the property. Chester City police and a resident were able to assist three juveniles and a woman from the home once they arrived at the fire. After that, the fire condition became too heavy to enter the home. The Red Cross says they’re providing temporary lodging and other emergency assistance for 15 people from the three-row homes that were affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation at this time. Several other fire crews in Delaware County, including Brookhaven, Parkside, and Marcus Hook provided help to put out the fire.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Firefighters Battle Raging Blaze In Central Jersey

Firefighters were battling a major wind-whipped house fire in Central Jersey, authorities said.The two-alarm fire was reported about 3 p.m. at 39 Union St. in Carteret, initial reports said.Fire was showing in the first floor of the two-story home, with heavy smoke from the second floor and loft, r…
CARTERET, NJ
‘Some fatalities’ after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV driver sped through a police line and into a parade of Christmas marchers on Sunday, hitting more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said “some” people had been killed but would not give an exact number. A person was in custody, but police gave no indication of motive. One video snows a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly after a group of girls wearing Santa hats and dancing with white pompoms is struck. Another shows the SUV plowing into members of a marching band, their music replaced with terrified screams.
WAUKESHA, WI
