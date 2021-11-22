ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Daniel Frederick “Fred” Streib Jr.

 7 days ago

Daniel Streib, Jr., 81, passed away November 18th. Visitation...

Genevieve M Gray (Gen)

Went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2021. She was a resident of Fishers, IN. She was born February 14, 1923 in Fulton County, IN. Her parents were Ellis and Mary McNabb – deceased. She married Ronald E. Gray – deceased Dec 23, 2006 – on November 18, 1942. Other survivors include a daughter, Claudia G. Benyon, two grandchildren Alison (Paul) Riccio and Christopher Benyon. A son, Ronald E. Gray Jr. preceded her in death in 1970. She is also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
FISHERS, IN
Recent Obituary: Frederick Carl Wild

Of Chelsea, formerly of Ann Arbor, age 93, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at Chelsea Retirement Community. He was born April 10, 1928 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the son of Carl Frederick and Pearl Esther (Cook) Wild. Fred graduated from Ann Arbor High School...
CHELSEA, MI
David Carlson: Ode to an old friend

Jim and I had a lot in common. We were both educators, Jim at the high school level, I at the college level. We were both fathers of only boys. We both loved the Northwoods of Wisconsin and all the things we could do at the lake. We both had small sailboats, and I could set my watch by Jim going out every day at forty-thirty in the afternoon.
RELIGION

