Louann Reel

Went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2021. She was a resident of Fishers, IN. She was born February 14, 1923 in Fulton County, IN. Her parents were Ellis and Mary McNabb – deceased. She married Ronald E. Gray – deceased Dec 23, 2006 – on November 18, 1942. Other survivors include a daughter, Claudia G. Benyon, two grandchildren Alison (Paul) Riccio and Christopher Benyon. A son, Ronald E. Gray Jr. preceded her in death in 1970. She is also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
