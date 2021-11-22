ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Louann Reel

By Staff Reports
 7 days ago

Louann Reel, 68, passed away November 18th. Visitation will...

Genevieve M Gray (Gen)

Went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2021. She was a resident of Fishers, IN. She was born February 14, 1923 in Fulton County, IN. Her parents were Ellis and Mary McNabb – deceased. She married Ronald E. Gray – deceased Dec 23, 2006 – on November 18, 1942. Other survivors include a daughter, Claudia G. Benyon, two grandchildren Alison (Paul) Riccio and Christopher Benyon. A son, Ronald E. Gray Jr. preceded her in death in 1970. She is also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
FISHERS, IN
Police Incidents

The following people were recently arrested and booked into the Johnson County jail:. Christopher M. Weddle, 47, 132 Coovert St., Columbus; arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish/salvia; held without bond. Garrett Levi Allison, 20, 1276 E. County Road 250 N., Washington; arrested on a charge of probation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
David Carlson: Ode to an old friend

Jim and I had a lot in common. We were both educators, Jim at the high school level, I at the college level. We were both fathers of only boys. We both loved the Northwoods of Wisconsin and all the things we could do at the lake. We both had small sailboats, and I could set my watch by Jim going out every day at forty-thirty in the afternoon.
RELIGION

