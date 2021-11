Q: How much did Evan McPherson's ability help you guys in a situation where you weren't able to score a touchdown help your momentum as an offense?. Coach Taylor: "It was huge, huge because we needed to win this game a certain way. We had to get that lead no matter what it looked like so that we could keep leaning on the run game and get after the quarterback a little bit, put as much pressure on him as possible. Evan, being able to capitalize on those drives. Even if it was just three points, three points, three points it's deflating for the other team and it was a great response from our guys. So hat's off to everyone for that."

