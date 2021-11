Refreshing sports notes are the Thanksgiving dinner of journalism: Something for everybody, and a lot of it. Dig in!. • Cam Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger were the primary factors in the Steelers rallying to almost win Sunday at Los Angeles. They’re focused professionals and real Steelers. Heyward was double-teamed all night and kept going ‘til he made plays. Roethlisberger’s stats (28 for 44, 273 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero picks) speak for themselves, and he never says die. Heyward and Roethlisberger are big-time leaders on a team that could use more followers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO