Steeler Secondary Slips Without Starters In Loss To Chargers

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn any week, the Pittsburgh Steelers entering a game without half their starting secondary would be a massive disadvantage. But playing without top cornerback Joe Haden...

www.chatsports.com

milehighsports.com

When Broncos battled and beat Chargers, Teddy Bridgewater was best of 3 QBs who played

Justin Herbert came into the Mile High City as the hot commodity NFL quarterback. But it was Teddy Bridgewater who stood head and shoulders above Herbert (and Drew Lock, too). Herbert was incredible last week, throwing for 382 yards and 3 TDs while rushing for 90 more in the big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And coming into today’s game against the Broncos, it was clear Herbert would be the pivotal player.
nbcsportsedge.com

Sunday Night 7: Steelers vs. Chargers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NBC Sports Sports Predictor now has a game for the football fan...
steelers.com

Steelers at Chargers: How to watch/listen to the game

Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Chargers from SoFi Stadium!. TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh and nationally on NBC (WPXI-TV) Game coverage begins at 8:20 p.m. ET. Mike...
#Steelers#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers
steelersnow.com

Steelers Open as 3-Point Underdogs to Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened as three-point underdogs to the Las Angeles Chargers for their Week 11 trip to LA on Sunday Night Football, according to odds released Sunday by BetOnline.ag. The Steelers are 3-6 against the spread after failing to cover as favorites in Sunday’s tie with the Detroit...
Yardbarker

Steelers Expect Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Chargers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after he tested positive for COVID-19. Fitzpatrick tested positive on Monday following the Detroit Lions game and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. To be activated back to the team, he will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and show no symptoms.
KESQ

Steelers, Chargers prepare for unknown ahead of key matchup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coaches preach about preparing for all contingencies but rarely has it been more accurate than what Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Los Angeles’ Brandon Staley are dealing with going into Sunday night’s AFC matchup. Both teams have key players in COVID-19 protocols with a chance they could play this week. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is meeting virtually after testing positive last Saturday. Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a close contact after Jerry Tillery had a positive test. Both teams need a win as they try to emerge from a logjam of teams in the muddled AFC.
chargers

How Are the Chargers Coordinators Prepping for the Steelers in Week 11?

Here's what Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh. "Strong runner ... You can tell he's in the weight room [constantly]. Once you make contact with him, I think the next component is, he's a wrestler and you're gonna have to wrestle him down to the ground. You can't rely on just the wrap-up. We're gonna have to strain in order to make those tackles and not [give up] the extra yardage.
NewsBreak
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers' reasons for optimism vs. Steelers in Week 11

Even though the Chargers suffered a disappointing 27-20 loss to the Vikings last Sunday, there are some positives heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Steelers. – The Steelers could be without a slew of key players, starting with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If Roethlisberger can’t go, Mason Rudolph will get the start. Regardless of who starts, they could be without some of their supporting cast, as starting wide receiver Chase Claypool and guard Kevin Dotson’s statuses are up in the air.
steelers.com

Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Chargers

TV coverage: Broadcast locally in Pittsburgh and nationally on NBC (WPXI-TV) Steelers Radio Network - Game coverage begins at 8:20 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 4:00 p.m.; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game. Don't miss a minute of the action... check out all of the ways that you...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Steelers who pose biggest threat to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at 6:25 p.m. PT. Here are a few Steelers players who the Bolts must hone in on to increase their chances of coming out victorious in Week 11. DL Cameron Heyward. Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler have been integral...
chargers

Top Tweets From Chargers vs Steelers

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Winners and Losers from Steelers vs. Chargers in Week 11

With a decimated defense, the Steelers struggled against Los Angeles’ AFC entry on the road. The defense nary made a stop until late in the game. But the final 3:40 seconds were harrowing for the black and gold. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
Steelers Depot

Heartbreaker: Steelers’ 4th Quarter Rally Falls Short In Primetime Loss To Chargers

Despite scoring 27 fourth quarter points, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depleted defense couldn’t get enough stops and the Los Angeles Chargers took home a 41-37 win. The Steelers settled for a field goal on their opening drive, which lasted 13 plays and took 6:31 off the clock. The Steelers couldn’t find much running room on the drive, with only 14 yards between RB Najee Harris and RB Benny Snell, but the Steelers converted two third downs and were aided by three Chargers penalties. After QB Ben Roethlisberger missed WR Diontae Johnson in the endzone on third down, K Chris Boswell knocked through a 36-yard field goal.
FOX Sports

Steelers' Roethlisberger, Chargers' Bosa are active for game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa are active for Sunday night's game after being taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Steelers (5-3-1) will be missing linebacker T.J. Watt though after he did not practice last week. Watt suffered hip and knee...
Steelers Depot

Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Chargers

Well, that one sure escalated quickly. Though the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately went out with a whimper, it was a phenomenal effort on the road, coming back from multiple two-score deficits to make it a game and ultimately have the football in Ben Roethlisberger’s hands with a chance to go and win the game on the road Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.
