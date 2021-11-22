Steeler Secondary Slips Without Starters In Loss To Chargers

Even though the Chargers suffered a disappointing 27-20 loss to the Vikings last Sunday, there are some positives heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Steelers. – The Steelers could be without a slew of key players, starting with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If Roethlisberger can’t go, Mason Rudolph will get the start. Regardless of who starts, they could be without some of their supporting cast, as starting wide receiver Chase Claypool and guard Kevin Dotson’s statuses are up in the air.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO