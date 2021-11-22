ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Respiratory Protective Equipment (RPE) Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for RPEs amid the COVID-19 Pandemic: Reports and Data

By Reports and Data
Medagadget.com
 7 days ago

Rapid industrialization across the world and stringent regulatory policies regarding workplace safety are among the key factors bolstering the global market revenue growth. Download PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3097. According to Reports and Data, the global respiratory protective equipment (RPE) market size was USD 6.45 billion in 2020 and...

www.medgadget.com

Medagadget.com

Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market is set to experience high growth during the year 2021-2031 | Future Market Insights

According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market is set to experience xxx% growth during the year 2021-2031. The growth of the needle free vaccine injectors market is attributed due to the increase in prevalence of various number of chronic diseases, rising chances of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, growing demand for vaccination and biosimilars and furthermore, the growing demand for the self-injection devices.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Anesthesia Gas Evaporators Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | NorVap, Siriusmed, Beijing Vanbonmed, Penlon, Spacelabs Healthcare

Anesthetic gas evaporators are devices attached to anesthesia machines that aid in the delivery of a specific concentration of volatile anesthetic chemical to the patient. Anesthesia gas evaporators convert a liquid anesthetic drug to vapor and then add controlled amounts of vapor to a fresh gas flow. The vapor concentration is measured regularly and modified as needed by adjusting the fresh gas flow through the vaporizer. The following elements are considered during vaporization in anesthetic gas evaporators: the heat of vaporization, latent heat of vaporization, heating value of the liquid, and thermal conductivity.
Medagadget.com

Electronic Medical Records Market is expected to grow by US$ 21,845.0 Million by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) are stored electronically. This means that information about a patient’s health history is available across various health care settings. These records are often shared among physicians and hospitals, which makes them valuable to other medical professionals. However, the process of creating and sharing these records can be complex. An EMR is not just available to doctors. It can be used by physicians from different specialty areas, which helps reduce overall costs. Another advantage of electronic medical records is that they are accessible anywhere. If a patient goes to a different healthcare facility, the same information will be provided.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Exclusive Research Report on Functional 3D Printed Tissue Market with Analysis of New Business Opportunities after Covid-19 Impact | Aspect Biosystems, BioBots TeVido, Organovo, Cyfuse Biomedical

Three-dimensional (3D) printed tissue is a growing area of research, and it is now available for clinical trials. Despite its high cost and complexity, bioprinting has already revolutionized the treatment of bone, cartilage, and soft tissues. The technique has several distinct advantages and is rapidly advancing basic human research. One of the most appealing aspects of this new technology is its accuracy. Although a 3D printed heart ventricle is not yet translatable, it mimics biological heart tissues in contractile movements and histological analysis.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drug Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bayer Healthcare

Bacterial conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the eye’s external surface and the inner portion of the eyelid. Redness, swelling, and wet eyes are all indications of bacterial conjunctivitis. Chlamydia trachomatis, Staphylococci, streptococci, and Hemophilus are among the bacteria that cause conjunctivitis. Bacterial conjunctivitis is more common in children and the elderly population, but still, it affects people of all ages. The rising number of cases of bacterial conjunctivitis demands effective medication, which fuels the global bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market growth over the forecast period. Bacterial conjunctivitis spreads due to inadequate hygiene, compromised immune systems, ocular illnesses such as blepharitis and dry eye, and infected cosmetics. It can be avoided by practicing good hygiene, and handwashing minimizes the risk of bacterial conjunctivitis.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Overview by Top Players, Regions, Segments, Demand is poised to expand at a 6% CAGR through 2031

In a recent market survey, ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts an impressive growth outlook for the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) market. The market valuation reached US$ 370.78 Mn in 2021 and is poised to expand at a 6% CAGR through 2031. Growth registered in the platelet-rich plasma market...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Yoga Mat Market Size to Reach USD 25.16 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 6.6% | Reports And Data

New York, November 26, 2021 – The global yoga mat market size is expected to reach USD 25.16 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Higher popularity of yoga, increasing focus on fitness, and expansion of the e-commerce sector are key factors driving market revenue growth. Rising number of yoga institutes and increasing awareness of physical and mental health benefits of yoga are also anticipated to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Yoga mat manufacturers are engaged in research & development activities to find sustainable raw materials that are biodegradable and recyclable. Market players are also taking advantage of the growth of e-commerce platforms to showcase their products on online retail stores such as Amazon.com, eBay.com, pepperfry.com,. Snapdeal.com, and others to expand their consumer base by offering products and services to customers outside of domestic geographical boundaries.
YOGA
Medagadget.com

Cordyceps Sinensis and Militaris Extract Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% And estimated to surpass US$ 1 Billion by 2028

Cordyceps is a fungus that lives on certain caterpillars in the high mountain regions of China. Most cordyceps supplements are made in a lab. Cordyceps militaris is a potential harbour of bio-metabolites for herbal drugs. The fungus has been used as traditional medicine to treat health conditions, as well as hyposexuality in Asian societies for over a century.
AGRICULTURE
Medagadget.com

Pediatric Vaccine Market is expected to increase at 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026

According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Pediatric Vaccine Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”, in terms of revenue, the global Pediatric vaccine market is expected to increase at 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026. The global Pediatric vaccine market is expected to reach US$ 27.97 Bn in 2016.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Industrial Microbiology Market Size to Reach USD 17.71 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing microbial applications in vaccine development and growing demand for empty capsules are some of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global industrial microbiology market size was USD 10.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17.71 billion in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
INDUSTRY
baltimorenews.net

Latin America Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market to Register Considerable Growth Due to Rising Demand for Advanced Safety Features and Growing Disposable Incomes

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado 'Mercado Latinoamericano de los Sistemas Avanzados de Asistencia al Conductor (ADAS), Informe y Pronostico 2021-2026', ofrece un analisis profundo del mercado evaluandolo por el tipo de sensor, el tipo de sistema, la oferta, el nivel de autonomia, el canal de distribucion, el tipo de vehiculo, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de exito y las limitaciones, tambien rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Ademas, evalúa la dinamica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el analisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% And surpass US$ 405.3 Mn by 2028

The Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) is an investigational device that mimics the function of a human pancreas. The FDA has provided recommendations for the design of clinical trials for the APDS. These recommendations cover the design, analysis, and data analysis of an APDS. The APDS requires sophisticated statistical data analyses to demonstrate safety and effectiveness. However, the research is still in its early stages.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Needle-Free Injectors Market is projected to surge US$ 12.3 Billion in 2021, at an impressive rate of 11.9% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

According to a latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), global needle-free injectors’ sales are expected to reach US$ 12.3 Bn in 2021, surging at 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2031). Needle-free injection is an innovative drug delivery technology that drives drugs to the skin using force which virtually...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Unexpected Growth to Seen for 3D Cell Culture Market by Forecast to 2027 with In-detailed Competitor Analysis | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific

3D cell culture is a man-made culture environment that enables biological cells to interact with their surroundings in all three conditions. Cell grown in 3D cell culture show similar properties of cells found in living organisms in terms of cellular characteristics and behavior. This technique allows the cells to grow in their natural environment in an in vivo condition.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

The U.K, Germany, France, and others are expected to remain the epicenter of the Europe Autoclaves Market in the coming years- The rising demand in academic and research institutes segment | Growing at CAGR of almost 5% by 2030

The global Autoclaves Market will exhibit 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, especially as demand for sterilization and disinfections continue rising across hospitals, academic and research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and other facilities, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study. As per the report, increasing cases of hospital acquired infections will encourage investment in autoclaves across healthcare facilities.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Exponential Growth Expected for Antidiabetic Biosimilars Market with Complete SWOT Analysis by Forecast to 2021 to 2028

Antidiabetic Biosimilars are new products that mimic the properties of natural insulin. While they don’t have the same therapeutic benefits, they are cheaper and have fewer side effects. In addition, patients should be educated and aware of the benefits of using antidiabetic drugs. An antidiabetic biosimilar will help control blood glucose levels in diabetics. It is compatible with other antidiabetic medicines. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 342 million people in the U.S. have the disease, up from just 4% in 1980. The European Union (EU) has a strict policy on the pricing of antidiabetic biosimilars, and the cost of a generic drug is much lower than that of a branded brand.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

The Behavioural Health Market is projected to expand at 3.4% CAGR, with forecast value at US$ 156.3 Bn by 2028 end | APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market | FMI Report

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled “Behavioural Health Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028”, the global behavioural health market is expected to expand at 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2028. North America is expected to hold the highest revenue share...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Nurse Call System Market Size to Reach USD 3.15 Billion in 2028, Increasing Need To Improve Communication Among Doctors & Nurses & Urgent Need To Reduce Patient Disturbances are Some Key Factors – Reports And Data

Increasing implementation of real-time location solutions integrated with wireless systems in various healthcare organizations is a major factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Real-time location solutions enable healthcare institutions to monitor activities of employees and equipment to improve the overall efficiency. Real-time location system also enhances efficiency by providing call automation solutions for caregivers. By using such systems, it is possible to accurately identify the presence of health professionals and equipment within a facility, thereby enabling simplified work processes.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Workable Strategic Report on Solid Tumors Treatment Market by Forecast to 2027 with Covered Top Companies like Abbott Laboratories Inc., Biogen Idec Incorporated, AstraZeneca Plc

A solid tumor is an abnormal mass of tissue that normally does not contain any cysts or liquid areas. The tumor can sometimes be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancer). The tumors are categorized on the basis of the cell type into sarcomas, lymphomas and carcinomas. The solid tumors can be observed in many places such as organs, muscle and bone. There are different therapies to treat solid tumors including prevention of tumor and combination of surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The market of solid tumors treatment is witnessing introduction of new types of treatment.
CANCER

