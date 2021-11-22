ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Surgical Mask Market Growth Driven by Rising Cases of COVID-19 Infection Worldwide: Reports and Data

By Reports and Data
Medagadget.com
 7 days ago

Rise in global geriatric population, increasing incidences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and the COVID-19 outbreak are some of the major factors driving the global market revenue growth. Download PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3090. According to Reports and Data, the global surgical mask market size was USD 2.37 billion in...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Atopic Dermatitis Drug Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Bayer Healthcare, Valent Pharmaceutical Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Meda AB

Eczema, often called atopic dermatitis, is a skin disease in which the skin gets dry, itchy, and inflammatory, resulting in redness, swelling, scaling, and crusting. Atopic dermatitis is most frequent in children under the age of one year. Atopic dermatitis has no known origin; however, it is believed to be due to genetics, immune system dysfunction, environmental exposure, and a problem with skin permeability. Arid climates are another significant cause of atopic dermatitis. This disease is not communicable and is easily identified by symptoms and signs such as skin redness and swelling. Hay fever and asthma are common symptoms of atopic dermatitis. Atopic dermatitis treatment includes calcineurin inhibitor ointment, steroid tablets, phototherapy, biologic therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, immunologic, and dietary adjustments in cases of food allergy.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market is set to experience high growth during the year 2021-2031 | Future Market Insights

According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market is set to experience xxx% growth during the year 2021-2031. The growth of the needle free vaccine injectors market is attributed due to the increase in prevalence of various number of chronic diseases, rising chances of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, growing demand for vaccination and biosimilars and furthermore, the growing demand for the self-injection devices.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Electronic Medical Records Market is expected to grow by US$ 21,845.0 Million by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) are stored electronically. This means that information about a patient’s health history is available across various health care settings. These records are often shared among physicians and hospitals, which makes them valuable to other medical professionals. However, the process of creating and sharing these records can be complex. An EMR is not just available to doctors. It can be used by physicians from different specialty areas, which helps reduce overall costs. Another advantage of electronic medical records is that they are accessible anywhere. If a patient goes to a different healthcare facility, the same information will be provided.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drug Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bayer Healthcare

Bacterial conjunctivitis is an inflammation of the eye’s external surface and the inner portion of the eyelid. Redness, swelling, and wet eyes are all indications of bacterial conjunctivitis. Chlamydia trachomatis, Staphylococci, streptococci, and Hemophilus are among the bacteria that cause conjunctivitis. Bacterial conjunctivitis is more common in children and the elderly population, but still, it affects people of all ages. The rising number of cases of bacterial conjunctivitis demands effective medication, which fuels the global bacterial conjunctivitis drugs market growth over the forecast period. Bacterial conjunctivitis spreads due to inadequate hygiene, compromised immune systems, ocular illnesses such as blepharitis and dry eye, and infected cosmetics. It can be avoided by practicing good hygiene, and handwashing minimizes the risk of bacterial conjunctivitis.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Data Mining#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Hospitals Clinics#Fda#Who#Cdc
Medagadget.com

Exclusive Research Report on Functional 3D Printed Tissue Market with Analysis of New Business Opportunities after Covid-19 Impact | Aspect Biosystems, BioBots TeVido, Organovo, Cyfuse Biomedical

Three-dimensional (3D) printed tissue is a growing area of research, and it is now available for clinical trials. Despite its high cost and complexity, bioprinting has already revolutionized the treatment of bone, cartilage, and soft tissues. The technique has several distinct advantages and is rapidly advancing basic human research. One of the most appealing aspects of this new technology is its accuracy. Although a 3D printed heart ventricle is not yet translatable, it mimics biological heart tissues in contractile movements and histological analysis.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Medical Electrodes Market Latest Development Report 2021-2028 | 3M Company, CONMED, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic

An electrode is a medical device used to transfer ionic current energy into electrical current in the body that can be amplified to treat as well as diagnose several ailments and life threatening conditions, such as muscular, ocular, cardiac, and nervous disorders, among others. Medical electrodes comprises of a lead, metal, and electrode conducting paste, and are noninvasive. The electrode works along with electrical contact between the monitoring system and apparatus to monitor the patient’s movements. Moreover, medical electrodes can be used to treat various diseases and/or disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, sinusitis, and body ache. These electrodes can be applied to fields of fetal monitoring, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery etc.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Breath Analyzer Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Akers Biosciences, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, QUEST Products

A breath analyzer is a type of medical device used in the detection of compounds from exhaled breath of a person. Although these devices are used in the detection of blood alcohol content, they can also be used to detect asthma, drugs, tuberculosis, and other diseases relevant to respiratory system. However, breath analyzers cannot measure the blood alcohol concentration directly as it requires further analysis of blood sample. With rising number of road accidents due to alcohol consumption has led to law enforcement to use breath analyzers. Furthermore, breath analyzers can be used for numerous applications by traffic police officers to detect alcohol consumption in a person while driving, to restrain drunken person enter into the company premises, and in medical emergency to detect the influence of alcohol for diagnostic purposes.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Cosmetic Implants Market to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years with Profiling Leading Companies like Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc., GC Aesthetics, Dentsply International Inc

Cosmetic Implants are materials that are placed under the skin or over the body to enhance the physical appearance of an individual. Cosmetic implants are specially designed that help individuals to regain their appearance and aesthetically replace their damaged body parts after suffering from trauma or accidents. These implants are placed subdermal or transdermal according to the type of surgical procedure. Cosmetic implants are prosthetics attempted to bring the desired portion of the body back to an acceptable aesthetic norm. Cosmetic implants have a wide applications in cosmetic industry providing higher psychological satisfaction to the people for decorative purposes. Different types of reconstruction procedures are done by cosmetic implants such as tumor removal, laceration repair, maxillofacial surgery, scar revision and hand surgery. Moreover, breast augmentation continues to be the leading surgery technique while buttock augmentation, lower body lift and breast lift have shown rapid growth.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Medagadget.com

Global Orphan Drug Rare Disease Market As Ceaseless Growth Opportunity

Global Orphan Drugs Clinical Trials Insight Report Highlights:. Clinical Insight On More Than 400 Marketed Orphan Drugs. Clinical Insight On More Than 1300 Orphan Drugs in Clinical Trials. Orphan Designated Drug Clinical Status by Indication & Country. Global Market Opportunity More Than USD 350 Billion. Market Exclusivity & Patent Protection...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Pediatric Vaccine Market is expected to increase at 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026

According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Pediatric Vaccine Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”, in terms of revenue, the global Pediatric vaccine market is expected to increase at 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026. The global Pediatric vaccine market is expected to reach US$ 27.97 Bn in 2016.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Yoga Mat Market Size to Reach USD 25.16 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 6.6% | Reports And Data

New York, November 26, 2021 – The global yoga mat market size is expected to reach USD 25.16 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Higher popularity of yoga, increasing focus on fitness, and expansion of the e-commerce sector are key factors driving market revenue growth. Rising number of yoga institutes and increasing awareness of physical and mental health benefits of yoga are also anticipated to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Yoga mat manufacturers are engaged in research & development activities to find sustainable raw materials that are biodegradable and recyclable. Market players are also taking advantage of the growth of e-commerce platforms to showcase their products on online retail stores such as Amazon.com, eBay.com, pepperfry.com,. Snapdeal.com, and others to expand their consumer base by offering products and services to customers outside of domestic geographical boundaries.
YOGA
Medagadget.com

Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Size to Reach USD 5.45 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing cases of hematologic cancers including leukemia and multiple myeloma worldwide, growing awareness of hematologic disorders, and surging need for early blood cancer diagnosis are some of the key factors expected to boost market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global hematologic malignancies testing market size was USD 1.95 billion...
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size to Reach USD 29.32 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, development of new MRI-labeled devices, and rise in the use of ambulatory services for cardiac monitoring are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management devices market size was USD 21.75 billion in...
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Surgical Glues Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Advanced Medical Solutions, Adhesys Medical, CryoLife, LifeBond

Increasing number of surgeries to foster growth of the surgical glues market. Surgical glues are a vital part of any surgery, as they provide the strength and adhesion necessary for tissue healing. But despite their benefits, existing materials are unsuited for all applications. Many materials degrade quickly, which leads to a compromise between adhesion strength and tissue reaction. Thankfully, advanced medical adhesives have been developed to address these issues. In the meantime, the billion-dollar market for surgical glues continues to grow. Surgical glues have become increasingly popular over the past few decades. Their popularity has steadily grown in recent years, with applications ranging from gastrointestinal to cardiovascular surgery. However, their biocompatibility and bonding ability remain unproven, making them unsuitable for use in many fields.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Unexpected Growth to Seen for 3D Cell Culture Market by Forecast to 2027 with In-detailed Competitor Analysis | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific

3D cell culture is a man-made culture environment that enables biological cells to interact with their surroundings in all three conditions. Cell grown in 3D cell culture show similar properties of cells found in living organisms in terms of cellular characteristics and behavior. This technique allows the cells to grow in their natural environment in an in vivo condition.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Workable Strategic Report on Solid Tumors Treatment Market by Forecast to 2027 with Covered Top Companies like Abbott Laboratories Inc., Biogen Idec Incorporated, AstraZeneca Plc

A solid tumor is an abnormal mass of tissue that normally does not contain any cysts or liquid areas. The tumor can sometimes be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancer). The tumors are categorized on the basis of the cell type into sarcomas, lymphomas and carcinomas. The solid tumors can be observed in many places such as organs, muscle and bone. There are different therapies to treat solid tumors including prevention of tumor and combination of surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The market of solid tumors treatment is witnessing introduction of new types of treatment.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Industrial Microbiology Market Size to Reach USD 17.71 Billion in 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing microbial applications in vaccine development and growing demand for empty capsules are some of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global industrial microbiology market size was USD 10.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17.71 billion in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

The Behavioural Health Market is projected to expand at 3.4% CAGR, with forecast value at US$ 156.3 Bn by 2028 end | APEJ is expected to be the fastest growing market | FMI Report

According to the latest market report published by Future Market Insights titled “Behavioural Health Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028”, the global behavioural health market is expected to expand at 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2028. North America is expected to hold the highest revenue share...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

The U.K, Germany, France, and others are expected to remain the epicenter of the Europe Autoclaves Market in the coming years- The rising demand in academic and research institutes segment | Growing at CAGR of almost 5% by 2030

The global Autoclaves Market will exhibit 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, especially as demand for sterilization and disinfections continue rising across hospitals, academic and research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, and other facilities, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a new study. As per the report, increasing cases of hospital acquired infections will encourage investment in autoclaves across healthcare facilities.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy