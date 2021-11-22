Sensor Patch Market Growth Driven By Rapid Growth Of Portable And Wearable Sensors Worldwide: Reports and Data

An excimer laser, or excimer laser, is a laser in the form of ultraviolet light. Excimer laser devices are used in ophthalmic surgery, manufacturing microelectronic devices, micromachining, and manufacturing integrated circuits or semiconductor-based chips. Excimer lasers are mainly composed of reactive gases such as fluorine and chlorine, and are combined with rare gases such as argon, krypton, and xenon. In contrast to traditional lasers, the laser effect of an excimer laser results from a repulsive or dissociative ground state rather than an excited state. This is because noble gases such as krypton and xenon are very inert and usually do not form compounds. Nonetheless, when excited, they can form themselves short-term molecules with so-called dimmers, or halogens such as fluorine and chlorine, so-called complexes. Excited-state compounds release excess energy upon stimulation or spontaneous emission, creating highly repulsive ground-state molecules that dissociate into two unbonded atoms on the order of picoseconds. This is the basic operation of the excimer laser device.
