Sensor Patch Market Growth Driven By Rapid Growth Of Portable And Wearable Sensors Worldwide: Reports and Data

The blood pressure transducers are made up of the ultrasound light source which is placed on the skin of the subject and a laser beam passes through the body of the patient. Both these beams change the capacitance value of the tissues of the body due to which they produce different signals. The changes in the signals due to these different transducers are transmitted to the device from the probe. The soft tissue of the body is then measured by the probe and the signal generated by it is analyzed by the machine. Based on the analysis, the blood pressure is determined. There are transducers designed to measure and provide immediate results within seconds. They allow monitoring of several hours as compared to the prior days. Such measuring apparatus has the ability to provide information for several hours and can be used for monitoring for several hours during subsequent days.

