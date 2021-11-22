ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

China creates vast research infrastructure to support ambitious climate goals

By Smriti Mallapaty, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon neutrality institutes, and other initiatives to support a pledge to achieve net zero by 2060, are popping up like mushrooms across China. Smriti Mallapaty is a senior reporter in Sydney, Australia. You have full access to this article via your institution. China, the world’s top carbon emitter, has...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
World Bank Blogs

Supporting Thailand’s Climate Goals through the World Bank Partnership for Market Readiness

The World Bank’s flagship technical assistance program, the Partnership for Market Readiness (PMR), supported Thailand to design and to deploy new carbon pricing instruments to effectively reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. The PMR supported Thailand to develop an Energy Performance Certificate scheme database and Measuring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) System to measure the energy efficiency of commercial buildings and industries, to assess a legal framework for the Emissions Trading Scheme which aims to cap the total level of greenhouse gas emissions and allows those industries with low emissions to sell their extra allowances to larger emitters, and to develop greenhouse gas abatement plans, for 25 municipalities, under the Low Carbon City (LCC) Program.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Is the Worst Polluter in the World

The world’s largest nations are desperately trying to minimize the behaviors that have massive negative effects on the climate and cause global warming. Many of those behaviors contribute to CO2 emissions, and when measured per capita, Qatar is the worst polluter in the world. Most recently at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Fudan University
Nature.com

Production of hydrogen from offshore wind in China and cost-competitive supply to Japan

The Japanese government has announced a commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It envisages an important role for hydrogen in the nation's future energy economy. This paper explores the possibility that a significant source for this hydrogen could be produced by electrolysis fueled by power generated from offshore wind in China. Hydrogen could be delivered to Japan either as liquid, or bound to a chemical carrier such as toluene, or as a component of ammonia. The paper presents an analysis of factors determining the ultimate cost for this hydrogen, including expenses for production, storage, conversion, transport, and treatment at the destination. It concludes that the Chinese source could be delivered at a volume and cost consistent with Japan's idealized future projections.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Tree Hugger

Biden's Infrastructure Law Is Good for the Climate But Not Enough

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is widely considered as the Biden administration’s most significant legislative achievement so far but critics say that when it comes to tackling climate change, it falls short. At first look, the bipartisan legislation, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden this week. like...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nature.com

Prevalence and risk factors of hypertension among college freshmen in China

Hypertension is the leading single contributor to all-cause death and disability worldwide. However, there is scarce evidence on the prevalence and risk factors of hypertension for Chinese youth. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence of hypertension among Chinese college freshmen and to identify the influencing factors. We conducted a cross-sectional study of all freshmen from 2015 to 2017 at a university in Wuhan, China by physical examination and standard-structured questionnaire. The Pearson chi-square test was used to compare categorical variables. Forward stepwise logistic regression method was used in the multivariate analysis to identify independent predictors of hypertension in youth. A total of 12,849 participants were included, and the prevalence of hypertension of Chinese college freshmen was 4.3% (7.9% in men and 1.6% in women). Men had a higher risk of hypertension than women (odds ratio [OR]: 5.358, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 4.345"“6.607, P"‰<"‰0.001). Obese people were more likely to develop hypertension than those with normal body mass index (OR: 10.465, 95% CI: 8.448"“12.964, P"‰<"‰0.001). People with elevated resting heart rate (RHR) had a higher prevalence of hypertension (OR: 4.987, 95% CI: 3.641"“6.832, P"‰<"‰0.001). Staying up late (OR: 2.957, 95% CI: 2.482"“3.523, P"‰<"‰0.001), physical inactivity (OR: 4.973, 95% CI: 4.141"“5.972, P"‰<"‰0.001), living in urban district (OR: 1.864, 95% CI: 1.493"“2.329, P"‰<"‰0.001) and family history of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) (OR: 2.685, 95% CI: 2.108"“3.421, P"‰<"‰0.001) were related to higher prevalence of hypertension in youth. Male, obesity, elevated RHR, physical inactivity and family history of CVDs were identified as important risk factors of hypertension in youth. These risk factors should be given more attention when designing and implementing the interventional programs.
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Drop in students who come to the US to study could affect higher education and jobs

Driven largely by the global pandemic, the number of international students enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities fell by 15% – or 161,401 students – from 2019 to 2020. However, early data for 2021 indicate the number might bounce back soon. This is according to new data from the Institute of International Education and the U.S. State Department. As a university administrator who specializes in international higher education, I see six important takeaways to consider. 1. A record decrease While a drop was expected due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, which included international travel restrictions and suspension of U.S....
COLLEGES
Washington Post

Brace Yourself. Brazil Is About to Rock Markets

You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

8 Chinese firms blacklisted in US over national security reasons

Tension between Beijing and Washington continues as the US government on Wednesday reportedly put several Chinese firms in its trade blacklist. The US stated that these companies were aiding to develop the Chinese military’s quantum computing efforts, according to Reuters. As many as eight China-based technology companies were added in...
FOREIGN POLICY
Nature.com

Clean cooking access may stall under slow post-pandemic recovery and ambitious climate mitigation without explicit focus

Without additional support policies, clean cooking could become unaffordable for about 470 million people by 2030 if a post-pandemic recovery is slow, and about 200 million people by 2030 under ambitious climate mitigation action. Acceleration of clean cooking transitions by tapping into pandemic recovery and climate funds to target the poorest people and regions globally is urgently needed.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Targum

Rutgers creates Megalopolitan Coastal Transformation Hub to lead research on impact of climate hazards

Rutgers launched the Megalopolitan Coastal Transformation Hub (MACH), a new multi-university initiative that aims to analyze how climate hazards like rising sea levels and stronger hurricanes affect communities along coastlines, said Robert Kopp, a professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences and director and principal investigator of the hub.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Northwestern

Climate advocates, NU researchers promote clean energy to combat climate change

Climate advocacy groups, researchers and students in Illinois are at the forefront of a clean energy movement. They’re pushing for low-carbon energy sources and energy efficiency to slow the effects of climate change — and they all approach the problem from different angles. The electricity and transportation sectors accounted for...
ENVIRONMENT
Coinspeaker

Ripple to Help Palau Create Climate-friendly CBDC

It appears Palau, a country in Oceania, is considering adopting digital and blockchain technology, as it partnered with Ripple, the team behind XRP, to help develop its digital currency. With this partnership, Palau would give birth to a USD-backed digital currency that would help facilitate trans-national payments. According to Ripple...
ECONOMY
ScienceAlert

We Could Save Up to 12 Million Lives by Retiring This Technology Right Now

If the world is strategic about which power plants we retire early and which ones we merely regulate, a new study predicts we could significantly cut our fossil fuel emissions while improving air quality in the short term. Combined with strict climate mitigation policies, these public health policies could save up to 12 million lives and avoid 18 percent of future CO2 emissions. These estimates are based on real-world data from 2010 to 2018, which have been extrapolated out into the coming decades. During this eight-year period, researchers calculate there were more than 800,000 premature deaths each year that were related to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SFGate

Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, told the Bangor Daily News.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy