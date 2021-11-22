ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCoy Delivers Clutch Performance in Victory Over Seahawks

By Alex Weiner
 7 days ago

Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy had never thrown for 300 yards while completing 75% of his passes in a game during the first 10 years of his NFL career.

McCoy ended that with 328 passing yards while completing 35 of 44 throws Sunday in a 23-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals enter their bye week with the NFL's best record at 9-2 after McCoy went 2-1 in relief of starter Kyler Murray (ankle).

"To be in his role and come in and get two division road wins against those teams and play as efficiently as he did, you can't ask for anything more," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said postgame. His leadership all week, the way he carries himself, it was awesome and all those guys . . . they have a ton of confidence when he comes in the game."

McCoy had a very effective game in Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers, a 31-17 victory for Arizona.

Last week against the Carolina Panthers was more of a struggle for McCoy and the entire team. He passed for only 107 yards before exiting the game during the third quarter with a pectoral injury in a 34-10 loss.

Sunday looked a lot more like that first outing in many ways.

He got the ball out quickly, found his targets in space and made smart decisions excluding one almost interception which Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones wasn't able to control going to the ground.

"Today, I did throw a lot of the quick balls, some RPOs that Kliff (Kingsbury) dialed up," McCoy said. "That kept us ahead of the chains. I think we were pretty efficient other than a few drives that we really shot ourselves in the foot.”

But what differentiated Sunday's outing for McCoy were his athletic plays.

McCoy escaped multiple sacks in which he was in a defender's arms and executed passes to keep drives alive.

One of those occurred with under six minutes left in the game with the Cardinals leading by only three.

"We had a play-action and he scrambled, got out of a sack, scrambled to his right and hit Antoine (Wesley) on the side," Kingsbury said. "If we take a sack there, we’re on second-and-20 or whatever. He escaped, made a big play and we went down and scored."

That entire drive was masterful from McCoy, who kept calm even after the Seahawks got the crowd back into the game with a touchdown.

McCoy completed two passes for 32 yards and had an 11-yard rush to the Seattle 8-yard line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xB9Gv_0d3f782a00
© Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

He would have then hit Zach Ertz near the goal line had the tight end not been interfered with.

Running back James Conner punched it in to put the game out of reach after the penalty.

“Colt’s (McCoy) a great leader, first and foremost," Ertz said. "There’s nothing a defense can do that that guy hasn’t seen before, whether he was playing, whether he’s been studying film over his past, however many years he’s been in the league, he’s seen it. So he’s always confident, he’s always calm."

The Cardinals' opening possession was also tactfully handled as far as efficiency, utilizing clock and getting on the board.

McCoy led a 16-play, 68-yard drive that lasted 9:27. It ended with a shovel pass to Ertz for the touchdown, the first of two scores for the veteran tight end.

Ertz was McCoy‘s most productive target Sunday as he caught eight passes for 88 yards.

McCoy was able to get his two wins without Arizona’s All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has been out with a hamstring injury.

He found seven different targets Sunday, including receivers A.J. Green four times for 78 yards and Rondale Moore for 11 catches and 51 yards.

"The past three weeks have been fun with him," Ertz said. "I think everyone knew what a great mentor he’d be for Kyler, but he’s a great football player, and people should never take that for granted.”

McCoy accomplished all he did Sunday despite not practicing in full until Friday of last week due to his pectoral injury.

He also did not know whether or not he would be playing, as Murray continues to progress through his ankle sprain. Regardless, McCoy stayed ready and handled himself Sunday once again.

The Cardinals prioritized finding a steady veteran backup for Murray during the offseason in case something happened. McCoy proved why that was a beneficial call, and he not only gave the Cardinals chances to win, but he heavily influenced two victories.

"It’s just my responsibility, that’s how I see it," McCoy said. "I came here to be a part of this team and this group and when your number is called, that’s my role. I’m proud to have won a couple of games on the road."

