AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bears Still in Control For Now

dailyforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSell the AUD/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7165. Add a stop-loss at 0.7300. Set a buy-stop at 0.7250 and a take-profit at 0.7350. Add a stop-loss at 0.7150. The AUD/USD tumbled to the lowest level since October this year as concerns of a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve remained. The pair...

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Aussie at Risk as Omicron Arrives

Sell the AUD/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7050. Add a stop-loss at 0.7180. Set a buy-stop at 0.7150 and a take-profit at 0.7250. Add a stop-loss at 0.7050. The AUD/USD pair sell-off accelerated on Monday as concerns about the new Covid-19 variant remained. The pair dropped to a multi-month low of 0.7115, which was the lowest level since August. This was 5.7% below its October high of 0.7550.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sterling Rebound to 1.3500 Likely

Buy the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3500. Add a stop-loss at 1.3300. Set a sell-stop at 1.3300 and a take-profit at 1.3200. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. The GBP/USD pair was little changed on Monday morning even as the UK confirmed that the Omicron variant had landed in the country. The pair is trading at 1.1335, which is a few points above the lowest level this month.
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Shoots Higher Against CAD

The US dollar rallied significantly on Friday in a major “risk off” move. But the US dollar sold off against some currencies due to interest rates falling as traders jumped into the 10-year note. However, the Canadian dollar is also highly correlated to the oil market, which of course got absolutely crushed.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: More Bullish on Market Rebound

Last Monday’s BTC/USD signal were not triggered as there was no bullish price action when the support level at $56,537 was first reached that day. Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday. Long Trade Ideas. Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Forms Massive Hammer

The British pound fell hard on Friday but then turned around to show signs of life again. We ended up forming a hammer, which is a bullish sign, but we still are well below significant previous support. With this in mind, I think we will get a little bit of a bounce, followed by some selling pressure. It will be very interesting to see what happens at the 1.34 handle, which is a significant area of shorting.
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Opportunity to Break the Trend

A state of risk-aversion prevailed in global financial markets at the end of last week’s trading amid decisions by countries around the world to impose restrictions due to a new variant of the Corona virus that resists available vaccines. The gains of the Japanese yen increased against the rest of the other major currencies, and the USD/JPY retreated to the 113.05 support level, the lowest in more than two weeks, before closing trading stable around the 113.35 level. The resistance is 115.00.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Unravels with Other Markets

Bitcoin fell apart on Friday, as markets around the world got hammered due to the news coming out of South Africa. It appears that there is a new variant of the coronavirus that health officials are concerned about, so anything that was risk-related got sold off during the day. Quite frankly, this is probably a buying opportunity, but you need to pay attention to the fact that this market could drop another couple thousand dollars in the blink of an eye.
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Plunges Heading into Weekend

The NASDAQ 100 fell rather hard on Friday in what were limited trading hours. Most of this has to do with the world freaking out about the coronavirus variant being discovered in South Africa, but at this point in time any selloff like this is probably going to be a nice buying opportunity as we have the “Santa Claus rally” this time year, when money managers go chasing returns. After all, they have to report to their clients at the end of the year whether they made money or not, so anybody who is currently running lower than their benchmarks will have to do everything they can to make that up.
Reuters

Sterling eyes 11-month lows on Omicron concerns

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sterling dived back towards a 11-month low on Monday as investors weighed the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the outlook for the British economy. While British health authorities have yet to annouce any major increase in COVID restrictions, traders have quietly whittled away...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Has Explosive Friday

The euro rallied significantly on Friday, breaking above the 1.13 level. The market has seen a significant amount of momentum, but I still believe it is only a matter of time before we find sellers, especially if we get near the 1.14 level. That being said though, the market is likely to see a lot of noisy behavior, but if we break above the 1.14 handle, then we could open up a move towards the 50-day EMA. One thing is for sure: this is a “shot across the bow” for the greenback.
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR: Omicron Shakes South African Rand Quickly Upwards

The USD/ZAR is traversing near the 16.14000 level as of this writing, but trading conditions are fast. The past month-and-a-half of trading has produced a bullish winning streak for the USD/ZAR, but last week’s late news before going into the weekend regarding the new strain of coronavirus called Omicron has poured fuel onto upwards momentum and helped crush resistance.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Stability

The British pound suffered heavy losses against low-yielding and safe-haven currencies before the weekend after a new strain of the virus led to panic in global financial markets, which could have various repercussions for the GBP, the EUR and the USD. In the case of the GBP/USD pair, it fell to the 1.3278 support level, its lowest of the year. It closed trading stable around the 1.3327 level, and its highest gains on Friday reached the 1.3365 resistance.
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Buying Strategy

After selling off due to the recovery of the US dollar, the gold price fell to the support level of $1778, but with the emergence of the new variant from South Africa, European countries re-imposed restrictions, despite the strong vaccination rate. This led to investors buying safe havens again, with gold being the most important of them. Last Friday, gold moved strongly to the resistance level of $1815 before starting the week's trading, stabilizing around the $1,795 level. Financial markets and investors are monitoring the extent of the variant's spread, strength and resistance to globally approved vaccines and countries' decisions to contain.
dailyforex.com

USD/MXN: Aggressive Move Up as Resistance Proves Vulnerable

As of this writing, the USD/MXN is near the 21.82000 level as the Forex pair awaits more trading volume to develop in the coming hours. Before going into the weekend, the USD/MXN traded near highs of 22.16000 as fears regarding the outbreak of the new coronavirus variant Omicron began to make headlines. The USD has been stronger against many of the major currencies. However, in addition to the Omicron news is the fact that the USD/MXN has also been experiencing a bullish move higher since early in the second week of November.
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the AUD/USD price continue rebounding?

The technical analysis of the AUDUSD price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows AUDUSD: H1 is attempting to rebound after hitting 15-month low a day ago under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 0.7159. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 0.7131. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
investing.com

EUR/USD: Bears Retake Charge

After taking a short break last Friday, bears are back dominating EUR/USD. On Monday, the major currency pair is falling towards 1.1280. It is most unlikely that market players made some kind of reappraisal of the Euro prospects. On Friday, they closed short positions and helped the pair to rise a bit, but that’s all.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD bears ready to engage below 0.7110

AUD/USD corrects but the focus is on the downside. There is a risk of a break below 0.7110 for the days ahead. Coronavirus is driving risk sentiment while Fed speakers will be keenly watched. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7130 and between a range of 0.7159 and 0.7113 as the price...
DailyFx

US Dollar Support Test: AUD/USD, USD/CAD Primed for Powell

Last Friday gave us a quick but aggressive pullback in the US Dollar. The USD merely held support and buyers have since launched the currency higher. AUD/USD and USD/CAD remain attractive for long-USD scenarios. The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about...
DailyFx

AUD/USD Bounce May Extend Higher After China PMIs Impress

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Omicron Variant, Chinese PMI Data - Talking Points. Markets go risk-on after initial reaction to the Omicron variant subsides. Chinese PMI data for November is in focus for today’s Asia-Pacific session. AUD/USD attempts to extend gains from Monday, September low eyed. Tuesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets look...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Significant correction unfolds

On a break of 0.71, other hand, then bears would be expected to pile in towards 0.7030 weekly structure. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
