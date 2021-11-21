ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Herbert to Mike Williams for 53-yard touchdown that saves Chargers

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers were reeling.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to take the lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Justin Herbert kept his cool and found Mike Williams for a 53-yard touchdown just when despair was in the air for the Bolts’ fans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The play was the difference as LA somehow outlasted Pittsburgh, 41-37, in a wild and crazy game that saw 41 points scored in the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter started with the Chargers leading 27-13 when everything erupted.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

