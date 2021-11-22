ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

CEA-Leti claims smallest MEMS gyroscope

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEA-Leti scientists, in collaboration with researchers at Politecnico di Milano have developed the world’s smallest-footprint MEMS gyroscope that is capable of providing navigation-grade performance. The researchers were able to meet these specifications with a sensor footprint of only 1.3 mm...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Comments / 0

ElectronicsWeekly.com

Robot Has Double Jointed Arms

Built by the Hughes Aircraft Company in Los Angeles, the Mobot Mk.2 was designed to substitute for human beings in areas too dangerous for men to work in. Its elder brother, Mobot Mk 1, is working for the Atomic Energy Commission in the Sandia Corporation radiation laboratories in Albuquerque,New Mexico.
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Sensor hub DSP IP gets auto qualification

CEVA says that its SensProTM sensor hub DSP IP has achieved Automotive Safety Integrity Level B random fault and ASIL D systemic fault-compliant certification. The ISO 26262-compliant functional safety standard’s ASIL certification is essential for automotive SoCs used in safety critical applications such as autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications.
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Correction receiver modules for centimetre GNSS positioning

U-blox is aiming at centimeter-level positioning for industrial navigation and robotics with a pair of GNSS (global navigation satellite system) correction receivers and a corresponding up-grade to its existing ZED-F9P high-precision GNSS receiver module. The correction receivers stream correction data from communication satellites. The “new correction service receivers offer broad...
MARKETS
MusicRadar.com

The biggest selling amp of 2021 is also the smallest

Internet music retail giant Reverb has been doing its end-of-year accounting, tallying up the gear that we have been buying, and has released its list of the top 20 biggest-selling amps of 2021. It a list that has some familiar faces, some guitar amp classics that dominated last year’s list,...
ELECTRONICS
#Gyroscope#Cea#Mems#Cea Leti#Politecnico Di Milano#Arw#Ac#The Cea Leti
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Codasip uses Imperas reference models

Codasip, the RISC-V IP supplier, has included Imperas reference models in its DV testbenches to ensure a verification flow that accommodates a range of flexible features and options while scaling across the roadmap of future cores to enable confirmation of functional quality.RISC-V offers many different permutations of base instructions, standard optional extensions and custom instructions – that raises concerns about implementations and the risk of fragmentation.
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Fleet Space finds funding for nanosatellite IoT

Fleet Space – the Australian startup looking to develop a global IoT nanosatellite constellation – has secured $26.4m (USD) of additional funding. The Series B capital raise – which gives a $126 million valuation for the company – was led by existing investors Artesian Venture Partners, Blackbird Ventures, Grok, and Horizons Ventures. New investors included Alumni Ventures, Hostplus, the South Australian Venture Capital Fund (SAVC) and In-Q-Tel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

A highly stable, nanotube-enhanced, CMOS-MEMS thermal emitter for mid-IR gas sensing

The gas sensor market is growing fast, driven by many socioeconomic and industrial factors. Mid-infrared (MIR) gas sensors offer excellent performance for an increasing number of sensing applications in healthcare, smart homes, and the automotive sector. Having access to low-cost, miniaturized, energy efficient light sources is of critical importance for the monolithic integration of MIR sensors. Here, we present an on-chip broadband thermal MIR source fabricated by combining a complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) micro-hotplate with a dielectric-encapsulated carbon nanotube (CNT) blackbody layer. The micro-hotplate was used during fabrication as a micro-reactor to facilitate high temperature (>700 \(^{\circ }\)C) growth of the CNT layer and also for post-growth thermal annealing. We demonstrate, for the first time, stable extended operation in air of devices with a dielectric-encapsulated CNT layer at heater temperatures above 600 \(^{\circ }\)C. The demonstrated devices exhibit almost unitary emissivity across the entire MIR spectrum, offering an ideal solution for low-cost, highly-integrated MIR spectroscopy for the Internet of Things.
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Flex Power Modules adds higher-power variants

Flex Power Modules has added two new higher power variants to its successful through-hole, digital BMR492 range of regulated, isolated bus converters. The BMR4920100/001 is rated at 10.4 V/67.4 A output over a 40-60 V input (80 V/100 ms), and can also deliver up to 950 W peak for less than 1 second. The BMR4920300/864 has the same input range and features an output of 12 V at 66.7 A, delivering 800 W continuous, and 1100 W peak.
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Digi-Key, Seeed Studio, Machinechat introduce private LoRaWAN-in-a-Box

Digi-Key Electronics is partnering with Seeed Studio and Machinechat for what it describes as the industry’s first private LoRaWAN-in-a-Box solutions for affordable and secure IoT. It’s aimed at IoT developers and engineers, and it combines Seeed’s Studio SenseCAP gateways and sensors with the Machinechat JEDI Pro Seeed Studio Edition software....
SOFTWARE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Most Read articles – Quantum advantage, RF sensing, Samsung fab

Time once more to find out which are the five most read articles on ElectronicsWeekly.com, that were written in the last week, via the stats of Google Analytics. It’s a chance to see what your peers have recently been reading. What are the topics covered this week? There’s a hydrogen...
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Super-squidgy gel is super-tough for soft robotics

The University of Cambridge has developed a squishy jelly with 80% water content that is unfazed by being run over with a car. “At 80% water content, you’d think it would burst apart like a water balloon, but it doesn’t: it stays intact and withstands huge compressive forces,” said Professor Oren Scherman who led the research. “The properties of the hydrogel are seemingly at odds with each other.”
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Harwin adds female contact to Datamate

Building on the program where the different elements of its 4mm-pitch Datamate Mix-Tek connectors can be sourced separately, Harwin now offers a new female contact option to its customer base. Like all Mix-Tek coax contacts, the M80-310 is designed for data carrying, with support for frequencies reaching up to 6GHz.
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

905nm IR laser for industrial lidar

Osram has introduced a laser diode for industrial lidar. SPL TL90AT03 emits 905nm infra-red and has been developed for short laser pulses – between 5. and 100ns – maximum duty cycle is 0.1%. Optical output is 65W from a 110µm aperture (20A 100μs 1kHz) – said to be an efficiency...
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Power module packaging market on a 12.5% CAGR 2020-6

The power module market will reach $9.5 billion by 2026, with a 10.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026, says Yole Develeloppement. The related packaging market will have a 12.5% CAGR during the same period, to about $3.5 billion. The cost of raw materials for power module packaging represents about 33%...
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Atos and the CEA Launch EXA1 Supercomputer

PARIS, Nov. 17, 2021 — Atos and the CEA’s Military Applications Division (CEA/DAM) today announce the first partition of “EXA1”, a supercomputer developed together based on Atos’ BullSequana XH2000 architecture, which is among the world’s 500 most powerful machines. Reaching 14th position in the TOP500 ranking, “CEA-HF” is the most powerful supercomputer and.
COMPUTERS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

SL Power launches mission-critical AC/DC power supplies

Intended for applications including medical, industrial, audio broadcast and LED lighting the NGB series is available in multiple formats and power levels including 250W, 425W, 660W and 1200W (with 150W & 800W being released soon), all with a single output from 12 – 56 Vdc. Departing from the commonly used...
INDUSTRY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

40V bi-direction GaN transistor for power rail switching

Chinese GaN device maker Innoscience is introducing a bi-directional transistor amongest its more conventional devices. Called INN40W08, it is a 40V device that can block in both directions (unlike single silicon mosfets where two are needed for bi-directional operation). Nominally it has a gate, two drains and no source. The...
ENGINEERING
EurekAlert

New device modulates visible light—without dimming it—with the smallest footprint and lowest power consumption

Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science. New York, NY—November 22, 2021—Over the past several decades, researchers have moved from using electric currents to manipulating light waves in the near-infrared range for telecommunications applications such as high-speed 5G networks, biosensors on a chip, and driverless cars. This research area, known as integrated photonics, is fast evolving and investigators are now exploring the shorter—visible—wavelength range to develop a broad variety of emerging applications. These include chip-scale LIDAR (light detection and ranging), AR/VR/MR (augmented/virtual/mixed reality) goggles, holographic displays, quantum information processing chips, and implantable optogenetic probes in the brain.
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Sierra Space raises $1.4bn Series A

Sierra Space – a recent spin-off from Sierra Nevada Corporation – has announced $1.4 in Series A funding, its first capital raise. It was, according to the company, the second-largest ever private capital raise in the aerospace and defense sector, globally. The investment was led by General Atlantic, Coatue and...
ECONOMY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Fable: The ECL Kings

A chip company once had an ECL process on which it made, among other things, uniquely fast dividers. Power consumption was from 60mW. Operating temperature was from -5°C to +125°C. “They are the only dividers available with full temperature range at this speed,” said an ad for them . They...
ECONOMY

