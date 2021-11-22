2022 smartphone production to be back to pre-pandemic levels

Apple’s hardware is known for its innovative design, longevity, and relatively high price tag, and while Cyber Monday is here, the company hasn’t participated in any big sales or offers for several years. If you want a Cyber Monday deal on Apple’s gear, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
Luckily, most major retailers have begun offering sales on Apple’s newest products. These are new, unopened products, not deals on refurbished or open box stock. If you know where to shop, you’ll never have to pay full price for a MacBook, AirPods, iPad, or Apple Watch again.
What Are the Best Apple Cyber Monday...
Comments / 0