2022 smartphone production to be back to pre-pandemic levels

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 7 days ago

1.39 billion smartphones will be built next year – 3.8% more than in 2021, says TrendForce, taking production nunbers back to pre-pandemic levels. Samsung’s smartphone production for 2022 is...

www.electronicsweekly.com

Wired

How to Use Wi-Fi Calling on Your Smartphone

There are a couple of rooms in my house where I barely get a cell signal. Crackly audio and frequent dropouts were quite common, forcing me to go outside to make calls. That was before I discovered Wi-Fi calling. Dead spots for cell service are common in homes and office buildings, but you probably have a decent Wi-Fi signal. Wi-Fi calling enables your phone to automatically switch to Wi-Fi to make or take calls when cell service is poor.
CNET

Galaxy S21 FE rumors: Samsung's affordable phone appears in leaked marketing images

Samsung unwrapped the Galaxy S20 FE around this time last year. The phone was hugely popular, offering a balanced combination of handy features for a reasonable $699 starting price. And its successor, likely called the Galaxy S21 FE, could be on its way in January. As we wait for the phone's debut, the rumor mill continues to churn. The latest buzz from Coinbrs shows leaked marketing images of the Galaxy S21 FE (above), offering another look at what the phone could look like ahead of its debut.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Samsung to build $17bn foundry fab in Taylor, Texas

Tonight the Governor of Texas is expected to announce that Samsung will build a $17 billion foundry fab near the city of Taylor. Samsung is thought to be holding a board meeting today to sign off on the deal. Samsung already has a fab site in Texas – at Austin...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

NAND Q3 revenues up 15% q-o-q

Q3 NAND Flash bit shipments increased by nearly 11% QoQ and ASP rose by nearly 4% QoQ, says TrendForce, while revenue was up 15% QoQ increase to a new record high of $18.8 billion in 3Q21. Q4 will see prices start to drop. Samsung’s NAND Flash bit shipment increased by...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Most Read articles – Quantum advantage, RF sensing, Samsung fab

Time once more to find out which are the five most read articles on ElectronicsWeekly.com, that were written in the last week, via the stats of Google Analytics. It’s a chance to see what your peers have recently been reading. What are the topics covered this week? There’s a hydrogen...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

AMD industrial motherboard from Kontron’s Fujitsu purchase

Kontron has announced a series of industrial mini-STX motherboards built around AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 processors, including Vega graphics. This is its first completely new motherboard since the acquisition of Fujitsu’s industrial motherboard division. Aimed at Windows 10 or Linux-64, and called D3714-V/R mSTX, they support up to...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Small Nvidia Jetson industrial PCs for AI

AIR-020X – Nvidia Jetson Xavier NX SoM embedded, up to six cameras, 21Top/s (INT8), 1,058frame/s. AIR-020T – Nvidia Jetson TX2 NX SoM embedded, up to five cameras, 1.33Tflop/s and up to 109frame/s. AIR-020N – Nvidia Jetson Nano SoM embedded, up to four cameras, 0.5Tflop/s and up to 47frame/s (ResNet-50) Operation...
SPY

New Cyber Monday Laptop Deals Have Arrived – Save Hundreds on Apple, Dell, & Samsung Products

Cyber Monday has arrived, proving once again that there’s no reason to head to big-box retailers IRL to score huge discounts on gaming laptops, desktops and TVs. In fact, this year, all of the best Black Friday-Cyber Monday laptop deals are online only. After all, who wants to wait on long lines, especially when it’s frigid out? Sure, many folks still do that for those killer doorbuster items at brick and mortar stores on Black Friday, but you can keep cozy while shopping for more deals on Cyber Monday. Many of your favorite retailers continue to participate on this shopping holiday,...
Rolling Stone

Apple Doesn’t Hold a Cyber Monday Sale — Here’s How to Get its Tech for Cheap

Apple’s hardware is known for its innovative design, longevity, and relatively high price tag, and while Cyber Monday is here, the company hasn’t participated in any big sales or offers for several years. If you want a Cyber Monday deal on Apple’s gear, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Luckily, most major retailers have begun offering sales on Apple’s newest products. These are new, unopened products, not deals on refurbished or open box stock. If you know where to shop, you’ll never have to pay full price for a MacBook, AirPods, iPad, or Apple Watch again. What Are the Best Apple Cyber Monday...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Raspberry Pi looking to IPO

Raspberry Pi is expected to IPO in the Spring at a valuation of £370 million. Bankers Stifel and Liberum have been hired to advise on a London float. In September, the Raspberry Pi Foundation sold stakes worth £33 million to Lansdowne Partners and the Ezrah Charitable Trust. Raspberry Pi made...
Engadget

Hurry: This Samsung Galaxy tablet is just $99 today!

Still on the hunt for great gifts? Don't sweat it! We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event to bring you deep discounts on all the hot deals every day in November. These items are designed to make life easier and everyone can certainly appreciate that these days!
The Independent

Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2021: Live offers on LG, Samsung, Sony and more smart televisions

Today is Cyber Monday, meaning one thing – your last chance to get a discounted TV ahead of Christmas. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, thanks to Cyber Monday the very best TV deals are still highly sought-after online.As the sales finally draw to a close we’ve seen big savings from many top retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis and Partners. And there’s a generous handful of great offers still available - including some exciting new additions.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere...
abc27 News

Samsung says it will build $17B chip factory in Texas

(AP) — Samsung said it plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside of Austin, Texas, amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, cars and other electronic devices. “This is the largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas, ever,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in announcing the project Tuesday. Samsung […]
Robb Report

21 State-of-the-Art Gifts for Every Tech-Obsessed Personality on Your Holiday List

When shopping for the holidays, few categories are more exciting than technology. After all, a whole new generation of gear and gadgets is adding unprecedented convenience—and fun—to our lives. Whether you’re shopping for an early adopter or a sibling who just needs an upgrade for those outdated earbuds, the market is brimming with state-of-the-art goodies. From electric skateboards and bikes to robot vacuums and voice-activated trash cans, Robb Report has rounded up 21 tech gifts for every personality in your space-age orbit. The editors of Robb Report scour the globe (and the Internet) for the best of the best and only...
