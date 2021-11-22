ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $1,100,000

McDowell News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePristine newer hybrid Post & Beam Energy Star home on private 4.24 acres w/ spectacular year round wide open views from S-W seen from every room! Lovingly cared for, attention to detail throughout. Two...

mcdowellnews.com

goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
MySanAntonio

Guess the rent of this 1950s catalog 2-bedroom Alamo Heights home

Home prices have surged drastically this year, making it difficult for those looking to but their first home. So people are still renting. But San Antonio rents aren't necessarily dropping. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Citizen Online

4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $129,900

Great 4 bedroom cape cod home situated on spacious fully fenced double lot in the Village of Baldwinsville. Home newly sided approximately 7 years ago, along with many new windows. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, first floor bedrooms and hallway - ready to be refinished to your desired look. Formal dining room features plenty of natural light plus corner built-in. Attached garage allows for you to park your car inside during winter and not worry about brushing snow off in the winter mornings. Fully fenced yard provides excellent space to let pets outside, and to keep children in the yard. Patio off back of home gives area to eat outside, relax and enjoy. Breezeway from garage to home offers space for shoes, boots and coats, keeping the mess out of your home. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a 4 bedroom home situated on an outstanding fully fenced double lot!
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Richmond.com

5 Bedroom Home in Chesterfield - $850,000

Welcome to 15936 Drumone Rd in Hallsley! This gorgeous, custom Perkinson Home has everything you're looking for! Beautiful primary bedroom located on first floor, jaw dropping primary bath with huge closet, soaking tub, dual vanity with marble, frameless glass shower door, hard floors throughout entire first floor, modern gas fireplace, custom dining area, Thermador appliances throughout flawless kitchen design, quarts countertops in kitchen, guest suite with full bath on first floor, large laundry room with sink and custom trim work in mud room. second floor has another 4 bedrooms, 2 custom baths with dual vanities, ceramic tile in all baths, pull down attic storage and entertainment room above garage. The exterior has excellent curb appeal, custom stonework in all the right places, direct entry garage for easy in and out, extended drive for extra car, huge screened porch, tons of patio space with wood burning fireplace, electric awning to protect you from the weather, stamped concrete on patio and very sharp landscaping. This custom home has so much to offer. Come see it before it's gone!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Atlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $125,000

Three bedrooms at this price!!!! Investor Alert! 3 Bedroom with a full basement and off street parking! WHAT? Yes And easily accessible to public transportation, shopping and personal conveniences. Stop it now, this one has everything you need for your family or for a rental property. Upgraded Kitchen and flooring. Open Sunny Floorplan, Sun Porch, Corner Lot Location. Contingent upon Seller finding suitable housing, but the search was already started.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cumberland County Sentinel

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $451,300

One of our most popular models and for good reason!. This house has curb appeal and it doesn't stop with the exterior. Interior is well-appointed with a first-floor owner's suite, vaulted great room that flows into an eat-in kitchen with generous pantry, cabinets, and counter space. Formal dining room and study flank a traditional foyer with view of the 2-story great room. (Pricing may reflect limited-time savings/incentives. See Community Sales Manager for details.)
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Party palace: Giant home with indoor pool, sauna, bar and 2-story library on the market in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — There’s a home for sale in Midland that features an indoor pool, bar, humidor, two-story library, and more than 6,000 square feet of living space. The home, located at 5606 Pondview Drive in Midland, is listed for $899,900. This custom Martelli Construction home is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
MIDLAND, MI
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

