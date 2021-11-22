Arizona knocks out No. 4 Michigan in Roman Main Event championship game

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – New reports indicate that a teenager involved in a violent incident during a girl’s basketball tournament last week has committed a similar offense on at least one other occasion. The girl, who cannot be named as she is a minor, can be seen charging and hitting...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Pop Warner youth football coach got knocked out after he tried to break up a fight between two opposing players during a playoff game in Cary last Saturday. Coach Derrick Thompson, the offensive coordinator for Charlotte's PAL (Police Athletic League) Panthers, said one of his...
According to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten has contacted him and they admitted that “they made a mistake” on the overturned fumble-touchdown during the Wolverines 37-33 loss at Michigan State. Harbaugh said that the Big Ten also admitted that they made mistakes on other plays during that...
Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
It is season over for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and these people are to blame for losing to the Michigan Wolverines. The Ohio State Buckeyes lost The Game to the Michigan Wolverines, 42-27. It had not happened since Jim Harbaugh was in his first year coaching the NFL‘s San Francisco...
Bo Nix had some free time on his hands Saturday. For the first time in his college career, Nix wasn’t the starting quarterback for Auburn. Instead, the junior spent the day on his parents’ couch watching college football. He tuned into Auburn’s 21-17 loss to South Carolina, but he also...
At last we are in the SEC. The conference which LSU calls home is also home to an incredible deep group of sitting head coaches and coordinators who could be on the Tigers radar. This conversation has to start with Texas a&M head man Jimbo Fisher. His appeal as a...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
Dillon Gabriel, one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football over the last few seasons, is leaving the University of Central Florida. Gabriel announced on Saturday that he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to leave UCF. He immediately becomes one of the best transfers on the market. There’s...
Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay apparently decided that Ryan Day didn’t need to get all of the smoke after the Buckeyes‘ loss to Michigan today. He wants some of it for himself. Taking to Twitter, McShay declared that even after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, he would still put...
Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
It’s rivalry week, and for the first time in a few years, “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan has massive implications. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum joined his colleague Matt Barrie on “The ESPN College Football Podcast” earlier this week to preview this weekend’s contest between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes.
Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is leading a hotly contested recruitment heading into signing day. But the four-star said on Sunday that one team is currently ahead of the pack: Auburn. Perry told 247Sports that the Tigers, who he visited for the Iron Bowl, are the current...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Back in 2019, when C.J. Stroud was in the middle of becoming the hottest commodity still left on the board in the 2020 recruiting class, he took official visits to three schools. Georgia got the first on Nov. 23, as he attended the Bulldogs’ game against Texas...
Comments / 0