Michigan State

Arizona knocks out No. 4 Michigan in Roman Main Event championship game

Derrick
 7 days ago

Under the bright lights of Las Vegas, Sunday night’s title...

www.thederrick.com

Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
andthevalleyshook.com

LSU Tiger Head Coach Name Game: SEC

At last we are in the SEC. The conference which LSU calls home is also home to an incredible deep group of sitting head coaches and coordinators who could be on the Tigers radar. This conversation has to start with Texas a&M head man Jimbo Fisher. His appeal as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Todd McShay Getting Crushed For His Comment About Ohio State

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay apparently decided that Ryan Day didn’t need to get all of the smoke after the Buckeyes‘ loss to Michigan today. He wants some of it for himself. Taking to Twitter, McShay declared that even after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, he would still put...
NFL
The Spun

2 Notable Schools Named Options For Spencer Rattler

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
NFL
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Sends Clear Message Before Ohio State Game

This weekend would be an opportune time for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to register his first victory over Ohio State. Both teams enter their annual rivalry game 10-1 overall; Michigan is 7-1 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State is 8-0. The winner of Saturday’s contest in Ann Arbor will win the Big Ten East and reach the conference title game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry names a leader

Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is leading a hotly contested recruitment heading into signing day. But the four-star said on Sunday that one team is currently ahead of the pack: Auburn. Perry told 247Sports that the Tigers, who he visited for the Iron Bowl, are the current...
FOOTBALL

