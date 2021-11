Fiber optic transceivers from ShowMeCables are designed to meet the needs of telecommunications service providers, the data communications industry, and IT departments. The devices are MSA-compliant and compatible with most switch and router platforms. They represent a wide selection of form factors, distances supported, and data rates. GBIC, SFP, SFP+, and XFP form factors are available. Distance options range from 220 m to 120 km, and three transmitter wavelengths of 850, 1310, and 1550 nm are available. Operating data rates cover 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO