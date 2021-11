Audible “Fire Nagy!” chants at Soldier Field at the end of the Bears’ 16-13 loss to the Ravens could prove to be a watershed moment for Chicago’s football team. There is a non-zero chance that a moment that should have made every living member of ownership and the front office flush with embarrassment becomes, at last, a turning point moment for the franchise. At minimum, it’s a snapshot in time that felt like a “beginning of the end of an era” moment. Not that there wasn’t a shortage of those moments on Sunday.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO