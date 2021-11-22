ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The French Dispatch’ fails to latch onto audiences

By Aidan Leavitt
Maine Campus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased to audiences on Oct. 22, Wes Anderson’s latest outing “The French Dispatch” features charming and quirky performances from some of the biggest names in Hollywood. The film, with a total run time of 1 hour and 48 minutes, is composed of four short stories, each with its own...

mainecampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Timothée Chalamet
CNET

Hulu: The 10 best movies to watch tonight

Emperor (2012) -- American-Japanese historical drama film. 3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (2021) Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) -- science fiction action film directed by J. J. Abrams and the sequel to the 2009 film Star Trek. : The 38 best TV shows to watch on Hulu | Everything you...
TV SHOWS
theplaylist.net

Ridley Scott Compares The “Exceedingly Disappointing” ‘Last Duel’ Box Office To His ‘Blade Runner’ Experience

Earlier this year, Ridley Scott released the big-budget, period drama, “The Last Duel.” The reviews were generally solid, with many predicting some awards contention in the future. However, when the film hit cinemas, the box office results were terrible, with “The Last Duel” likely becoming one of the biggest bombs of 2021. And if this sounds like the situation surrounding one of Scott’s previous films, “Blade Runner,” you’re not alone thinking about that comparison. In fact, the filmmaker himself would agree.
MOVIES
northerniowan.com

‘The French Dispatch,’ Wes Anderson’s masterpiece

With each subsequent entry into his distinct filmography, Wes Anderson seems to make it a mission to make the most Wes Anderson film. The intricacies of 2001’s “The Royal Tenenbaums” seemed quaint around the time “The Grand Budapest Hotel” was released in 2013. Even his side ventures into stop-motion animation contain a great distance in production quality between 2009’s “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and 2018’s “Isle of Dogs.” With Anderson’s tenth feature film, “The French Dispatch” towers over all of his previous works with its masterful production qualities and international ensemble cast.
MOVIES
unothegateway.com

‘The French Dispatch’ Review: A movie for readers and writers

Before college, I had basically zero journalism experience. Going into this major, I’ve been asked time and time again, “Why do you want to be a journalist? and I haven’t had an answer that satisfied anybody until very recently. I had a similar reaction to this film as I did my favorite movie ever, “School of Rock,” where I found that, above all else, I wanted to be doing what the people in the movie were depicted as doing. I can’t say that I’m a good enough musician to make a living with it, and journalism as a career seemed intriguing at the very least. This film has struck a chord with me that I haven’t felt in a very long time, and I can say that it’s for the very best.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The French Dispatch#Latch#French
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
northbynorthwestern.com

"The French Dispatch"; AKA what if the New Yorker had Bill Murray

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch is a breath of fresh air filled with a charming sense of life and character. Oh, and, like, also every actor you could possibly think of. The film, basically an anthology of three large stories, is at its heart a love letter to The New Yorker magazine. Anderson transforms the classic and beloved magazine with a fun amalgamation of seemingly disparate stories while also threading his characteristic style and charm throughout. Which is basically just a long-winded way to say that it’s a pretty cool movie that’s not just three separate stories.
MOVIES
ourquadcities.com

Linda Cook review: ‘French Dispatch’ will appeal to Wes Anderson devotees

Never has a Wes Anderson movie been so, well, Wes Anderson-y. “The French Dispatch” won’t let down Anderson’s fans. Journalists and readers of “The New Yorker Magazine” will find Anderson’s latest – if not his greatest, a treat. It’s full of the quirky, droll characters and exquisite, highly detailed settings viewers embrace in his movies.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
cardinalpointsonline.com

In the Reels: ‘The French Dispatch’ tributes journalists

The cinema of Wes Anderson can be a divisive one and an alienating one, but also a deeply emotional experience. Anderson’s emphasis on symmetrical framing is an essential part of his storytelling. His films feel like storybooks or dreams sometimes. It isn’t realistic, it is better than realism. It is...
MOVIES
ntdaily.com

‘The French Dispatch’ captures journalism in a bizarrely beautiful way

There are not many times I get to write for a newspaper about a movie about a newspaper, so I am going to do my best to make the most of the situation. “The French Dispatch” is the newest film by director Wes Anderson, and there is so much to love. Anthology films come and go, but of course, we could count on this cast and crew to deliver one for the ages. From Anderson’s articulate style to the star-studded cast, this fun ride into the world of journalism is a must-watch for anyone and everyone.
MOVIES
Zimbio

Things You Never Knew About Paul Thomas Anderson Movies

The films of Paul Thomas Anderson are priceless things. Since breaking out with Boogie Nights in 1997, Anderson has been rightly acclaimed as the world's finest filmmaker. His movies don't come often, but when they do, well, people pay attention. Anderson was raised in the San Fernando Valley and most...
MOVIES
thehofstrachronicle.com

Kristen Stewart surprises audiences in “Spencer”

“Spencer,” released on Friday, Nov. 5, and spearheaded by American actress Kristen Stewart and directed by Pablo Larraín shows a completely new approach to the story of the People’s Princess. The movie takes place all within a three-day period during the royal family’s Christmas celebrations in 1991, right before Princess...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Blackhat Was Mostly Ignored By Audiences

In January 2015, long-time director Michael Mann came out with his latest feature, Blackhat, featuring Chris Hemsworth (The Cabin in the Woods, Thor), Wei Tang (Monster Hunt, Long Day’s Journey Into Night), and Viola Davis (The Help, The Suicide Squad); The film centers around a federal agent getting help from convicted hacker Nick Hathaway, after a Hong Kong nuclear plant and the Mercantile Trade in Chicago are hacked by unknown perpetrators. In years past, January was considered a month where really bad films were released; however, Michael Mann has an impressive resume, with some of his big movies being Collateral, Heat, and Manhunter. Unfortunately, Blackhat fell into that January perception, scoring an abysmal 32% on rotten tomatoes despite the high level of talent in front and behind the camera. What’s worse, Blackhat bombed financially, as Legendary Pictures reportedly lost nearly $90 million on the expensive film. Overall, Blackhat only made about $20 million worldwide. So, what happened? As previously stated, this movie was packed with talent and Michael Mann is considered one of the best filmmakers in the business. Let’s dive deeper into why the 2015 feature failed to connect with audiences at the box office.
MOVIES
theprairienews.com

Op-Ed: The French Dispatch is a marvel within its own niche

Way back in 2019, when this hellish pandemic was only a science fiction concept that would never happen in real life, the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s latest film “The French Dispatch” was dropped. It included all of Anderson’s signature touches, his favorite actors, his trademark ennui and eye for twee aestheticism, and it looked exquisite.
AMARILLO, TX
NME

Ridley Scott blames ‘The Last Duel’ box office fail on millennial audiences

Ridley Scott has blamed millennials with “fucking cell phones” for the disappointing box office takings of his latest film The Last Duel. The filmmaker, who recently directed the medieval epic as well as House Of Gucci, commented on the fact that the former had taken $27million at the global box office, after being made on a $100million budget.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy