ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Things To Do Today

rocklandparent.com
 7 days ago

Check out all these great family and kid friendly activities and things to do today here in Rockland and nearby. Do you want to get great family events delivered to you weekly? Sign-up here for great activity ideas sent to you weekly. If you have an event to post on Rockland...

www.rocklandparent.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrde.com

Cool Things to Do This Weekend

DELAWARE/ MARYLAND- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the coast. Behind the Tanger Outlets Seaside the first Schellvile Enchanted Christmas Celebration. The village has a roller rink, games for kids, a light maze, and even a beer garden for the adults. This new Christmas attraction opens to the public Saturday, November 20 and runs until New Year's Eve.
OCEAN CITY, MD
rocklandparent.com

Family-Friendly Things to Do in Nanuet, NY for a Fun Day Out

If you are looking for a family outing, there are plenty of family-friendly things to do in Nanuet, NY. The area has so much to offer every member of the family from restaurants to outdoor recreational activities and shopping at The Shops at Nanuet. Here are our top five family-friendly things to do in Nanuet, plus kids activities and family events.
NANUET, NY
rocklandparent.com

Pearl River: Things to Do with Kids for a Fun Family Day Out

Our top picks for fun things to do in Pearl River, NY with kids, including kids' events and family businesses. Planning a fun family day trip or outing? Consider Pearl River, where there are plenty of things to do with kids. The area has so much to offer every member of the family, from restaurants to outdoor recreational activities and mini golf. Here are our top family-friendly things to do in Pearl River, along with kids’ events and things to do in the surrounding area, including Orangeburg, Blauvelt, Sparkill, Tappan, and the Palisades.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Things to do in the garden this week

• Mulch strawberries after several nights near 20 degrees, but before temperatures drop into the teens. A loose covering of straw just thick enough to hide plants from view is sufficient protection. • Apply a final light fertilization to cool season (bluegrass, fescue, rye) lawn grasses now. • Wait until...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Paramus Park#Liberty Science Center#Pnc Bank Arts Center#Rockland Parent#Orangeburg#American#Santa Pictures
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
rismedia.com

5 Habits of Clean People That You Can Adopt in Your Home

For some, keeping house comes naturally. For others, particularly those with young children, it can feel like a constant battle. If your home is not as tidy as you would like, implementing some carefully chosen new habits can be all that it takes to tip the scales. Make cleaning and tidying more manageable than ever before by adopting these habits “clean people” already know.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s surely no better indicator than the appearance of outdoor Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether that’s eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney. There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some people believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with...
LIFESTYLE
vestaviavoice.com

Dog owner turned inventor creates a new dog leash

Seth Griffin and Foster Phillips, founders of Hitch Leash, with Griffin’s 2-year-old silver Labrador, Grace, and their hitch leash at Homewood Central Park. The hitch leash is a retractable leash make with a carabiner clip, designed to easily hook onto stationary objects to allow an owner’s dog to roam hands-free.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
rocklandparent.com

10 Best Places to See and Take Pictures with Santa in Rockland County, NY

These are the best places to meet and take pictures with Santa Claus in Rockland County, NY, and Bergen County, NJ. It’s the most wonderful time of year! So plan a day to take your kids to see the big guy in the red suit to make sure he knows what’s on their wish list—and these are the best places to see and take pictures with Santa in Rockland County, NY, and Bergen County, NJ! But if seeing Santa in person isn’t on your wish list this year, your child can call or video chat with Santa to share their Christmas wish lists! Plus, when you have a video call with Santa, you can still receive a copy of your annual photo.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
sixtyandme.com

Downsize Your Possessions – Your Way

The colonial furniture had made its way from my childhood bedroom to my first apartment and my next four places of residence, but now that I was downsizing and leaving my home of 36 years, it was time to say goodbye. In Marie Kondo fashion, I thanked the furniture for its service and put pictures of the set on Facebook Marketplace, offering all the pieces for free.
HOME & GARDEN
rocklandparent.com

Baking Memories 4 Kids Helps Create Life-Changing Experiences for Kids

Every holiday season, volunteers with Baking Memories 4 Kids bake and sell cookies to provide once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for families across the country. Baking Memories 4 Kids is a national, nonprofit foundation located in Rockland County that bakes and sells cookies to provide all-expense paid vacations for children with life threatening or terminal illnesses. Beginning Nov. 1 each year, volunteers throughout the county help sell their delicious chocolate chip cookies for about eight weeks (until the end of the year) or until the cookies run out. All the profits from this fundraising effort, along with additional donations, go toward surprising children with a week-long family vacation to all the theme parks in Orlando, FL, including Disney World. Thanks to Baking Memories 4 Kids, more than 200 families have been able to create amazing, lifelong memories that provide some much-needed comfort during their challenging journeys.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
SPY

The Best Dog Blankets to Warm Your Pooch Up this Winter

Keep warm with your pooch this season by purchasing the best dog blanket for you and your best friend. With plenty of options available to stay cozy from waterproof blankets to extra snuggly blankets, we have quite a selection for all breeds and sizes of dogs. Blankets are not only warm in the colder months, they’re useful as layers for crates, car rides, and other modes of travel. Keep your pooch comfortable because a comfortable pooch is a happy pooch. Our selection of waterproof blankets due service to puppies and older dogs who have trouble holding it in or need extra...
PETS
FOX59

Looking for gifts for mom and dad? Check out these gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for parents are best?  Gift giving is an expression of love and a way of showing someone how much they mean to you. Parents deserve something extra special as a thank you for everything they’ve provided. However, figuring out what to buy can sometimes […]
RECIPES
rocklandparent.com

These are the Best Christmas Events in Rockland County, NY for Families

Have a jolly holiday season with these Christmas events for families in Rockland County, NY, plus a few Christmas events in NJ. ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and your family will be just that when you attend one of these Christmas events in Rockland County, NY and in NJ. From holiday lights and winter festivals, to Nutcracker performances, holiday markets, tree lightings, and seeing Santa, you’ll find all the fun your kids need for the holiday season in this roundup.
montanarightnow.com

Once upon a nativity liquidation sale

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Treasure State is home to so many holiday traditions, tree lightings, parades and of course decorations. In Great Falls an old tradition is coming to an end as the owner of over 1,200 nativity scenes looks to sell her collection. Carol Olthoff has been collecting...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Only In Louisiana

The Romantic Louisiana Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend

Here at Only In Louisiana, we’ve covered dozens of awesome getaways, ranging from haunted bed and breakfasts to treetop Airbnbs. If you’re looking for a place to spend a romantic getaway, you can’t go wrong with a cabin rental at Chicot State Park. Ready to book your romantic getaway? Head on over to their website […] The post The Romantic Louisiana Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy