China administered 2.437 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 21

BEIJING, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China could face more than 630,000 COVID-19 infections a day if it dropped its zero-tolerance policies by lifting travel curbs, according to a study by Peking University mathematicians. In the report published in China CDC Weekly by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention,...
BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their...
(Reuters) – Chinese developer Kaisa Group said on Thursday it is offering bondholders an option to exchange their existing bonds with new bonds having an extended maturity, in an attempt to improve its financial stability and continue to stay afloat. The embattled property developer is offering exchange for at least...
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish health authorities on Friday recommended vaccinating children aged five to 11 with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The move followed approval to do so from the European Union’s drug regulator and the European Commission, authorities said. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams)
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African scientists have detected a new COVID-19 variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday. The NICD said in a statement that 22 cases of variant B.1.1.529 had been recorded following genomic...
Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
BERLIN (Reuters) – The new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has not yet been found in Germany but has likely spread to more countries than has so far been detected, according to an interior ministry report seen by Reuters. It was unclear whether vaccines were less effective on the...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday federal health officials were in discussions with South African scientists about the new COVID-19 variant detected in that country, and that no decision had been made on a travel ban. Fauci told CNN in an interview...
Jamaica has received another 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, half of which was donated by the Chinese government. The remainder was purchased by the Jamaica government. The vaccines were handed over on Wednesday at an official ceremony at which Prime Minister Andrew Holness thanked China for lending its assistance to Jamaica’s COVID-19 containment efforts.
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan is looking at cooperating with three Eastern European countries on semiconductors, a minister said on Thursday, a move likely to find favour in Brussels which has been courting Taiwanese semiconductor firms to manufacture in the bloc. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor...
(Reuters) -The European Union drug regulator on Thursday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as the region battles surging infections. The vaccine, which is called Comirnaty, will be given...
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization (WTO) became the first major diplomatic casualty of the new coronavirus variant on Friday when it postponed its first ministerial meeting in four years due to the deteriorating health situation, Geneva-based sources said. Ministers from WTO members were due to gather next week...
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has slashed its inoculation target for an ambitious three-day national vaccination push due to a shortage of supplies and other logistical challenges, authorities said on Saturday. The Southeast Asian nation is facing the region’s second-highest COVID-19 infections and deaths, and officials tagged vaccination as key...
(Reuters) – No cases of new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa have been identified in the United States to date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant, dubbed Omicron, as being “of concern,” the fifth variant...
The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had some social media users scratching their heads about the World Health Organization’s system for labeling certain versions of the virus. The WHO chose on Friday to dub the variant, first reported to the agency by scientists in South Africa, “omicron” — continuing its […]
US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc estimates it can manufacture 80 million treatment courses of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, up from a previous forecast of 50 million, a CNBC reporter tweeted on Monday. Earlier this month, Pfizer said it expects to manufacture 180,000 treatment courses by the end of this year...
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will announce new restrictions on Monday to protect the country against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, its prime minister said. “We will present some additional restrictions today so that it is possible to protect ourselves better from those countries where this virus is,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
(Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said a China-Africa cross-border yuan centre would be set up to provide African financial institutions with a credit line of $10 billion. China will also offer an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African nations, Xi said in a speech...
Some people had gotten vaccinated for COVID thinking that they won’t have to take other precautions anymore. Some of them were thinking that the pandemic is approaching its end in this way, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is once again there to practically say “not so fast!”. The WHO...
