China administered 2.437 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 21

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China administered about 6.5 million doses of...

China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their...
Danish health authorities recommend vaccinating 5-11 year olds against COVID-19

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish health authorities on Friday recommended vaccinating children aged five to 11 with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The move followed approval to do so from the European Union’s drug regulator and the European Commission, authorities said. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams)
South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant in small numbers

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African scientists have detected a new COVID-19 variant in small numbers and are working to understand its potential implications, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday. The NICD said in a statement that 22 cases of variant B.1.1.529 had been recorded following genomic...
Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
New coronavirus variant not yet detected in Germany – govt

BERLIN (Reuters) – The new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has not yet been found in Germany but has likely spread to more countries than has so far been detected, according to an interior ministry report seen by Reuters. It was unclear whether vaccines were less effective on the...
Beijing, CN
China
Jamaica Gets 100,000 Doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine from China

Jamaica has received another 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, half of which was donated by the Chinese government. The remainder was purchased by the Jamaica government. The vaccines were handed over on Wednesday at an official ceremony at which Prime Minister Andrew Holness thanked China for lending its assistance to Jamaica’s COVID-19 containment efforts.
Taiwan looking at chip cooperation with Eastern European nations

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan is looking at cooperating with three Eastern European countries on semiconductors, a minister said on Thursday, a move likely to find favour in Brussels which has been courting Taiwanese semiconductor firms to manufacture in the bloc. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor...
EU drug regulator approves first COVID shot for 5-11 year olds

(Reuters) -The European Union drug regulator on Thursday approved the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, opening the way for them to be given a first shot as the region battles surging infections. The vaccine, which is called Comirnaty, will be given...
WTO postpones major meeting over COVID-19 concerns – sources

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization (WTO) became the first major diplomatic casualty of the new coronavirus variant on Friday when it postponed its first ministerial meeting in four years due to the deteriorating health situation, Geneva-based sources said. Ministers from WTO members were due to gather next week...
Philippines cuts target for ambitious three-day vaccination sprint

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has slashed its inoculation target for an ambitious three-day national vaccination push due to a shortage of supplies and other logistical challenges, authorities said on Saturday. The Southeast Asian nation is facing the region’s second-highest COVID-19 infections and deaths, and officials tagged vaccination as key...
CDC says no cases of Omicron identified in U.S. so far

(Reuters) – No cases of new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa have been identified in the United States to date, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant, dubbed Omicron, as being “of concern,” the fifth variant...
Why WHO skipped ‘nu,’ ‘xi’ for new COVID variant: ‘omicron’

The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had some social media users scratching their heads about the World Health Organization’s system for labeling certain versions of the virus. The WHO chose on Friday to dub the variant, first reported to the agency by scientists in South Africa, “omicron” — continuing its […]
China's Twitter-like Weibo plans $547 mn Hong Kong listing

US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
Poland to announce new restrictions to prevent Omicron spread, says PM

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will announce new restrictions on Monday to protect the country against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, its prime minister said. “We will present some additional restrictions today so that it is possible to protect ourselves better from those countries where this virus is,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
China’s Xi pledges $10 billion credit line for African financial institutions

(Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said a China-Africa cross-border yuan centre would be set up to provide African financial institutions with a credit line of $10 billion. China will also offer an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African nations, Xi said in a speech...
