China administered 2.437 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 21

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China administered about 6.5 million doses of...

China Has Given 76.3% of Population Complete COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

BEIJING (Reuters) - China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their COVID vaccination,...
Russia to register Sputnik M COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-17

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s health ministry will register a new Sputnik M vaccine for use for children aged 12-17 later on Wednesday, with shots expected to be available at the end of December, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told a government meeting. Russia has been grappling with a surge in...
Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
China says it will release oil reserves according to its needs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will release crude oil from its reserves according to its needs, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the country was in close communication with oil-producing and oil-consuming countries. The United States said on Tuesday that it will release millions of barrels of oil...
China CO2 emissions fall for first time since COVID rebound, report says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s carbon emissions fell in the third quarter for the first time since its economic recovery from the coronavirus began, new research shows, partly as a result of a clampdown on property development and widespread coal shortages. The world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases saw CO2 emissions...
EU to recommend COVID passes last for nine months after full vaccination

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will recommend on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccination certificates last for nine months after full vaccination, an EU official told Reuters. The decision was made after a long discussion about whether the validity of the certificates should last eight or nine months. People who get...
China’s Kaisa offers bondholders exchange offer on existing bonds

(Reuters) – Chinese developer Kaisa Group said on Thursday it is offering bondholders an option to exchange their existing bonds with new bonds having an extended maturity, in an attempt to improve its financial stability and continue to stay afloat. The embattled property developer is offering exchange for at least...
Italy tightens screws on Covid ‘anti-vaxxers’, extends jab mandate

ROME (Reuters) – Italy on Wednesday tightened the screws on people still unwilling to take an anti-COVID jab, sharply restricting access to an array of services and making vaccines mandatory for a wider group of public sector workers. Under the measures, which will come into force from Dec. 6, unvaccinated...
Belgium detects first case of new COVID-19 variant in Europe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium has detected the first case of the new coronavirus variant which was first found in South Africa, a virologist said on Friday. Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium’s public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning in Belgium from Egypt on Nov 11. The person developed the first symptoms on Nov. 22, the virologist said.
Colombia extends health emergency citing new coronavirus variant

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia will extend its health state of emergency until Feb. 28 due to the emergence of a new coronavirus strain in South Africa, the Andean country’s President Ivan Duque said on Saturday. The health emergency “is extended due to the existence of a global declaration concerning the...
Italy reports 90 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 12,877 new cases

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported 90 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,877 from 13,686. Italy has registered 133,627 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
Hong Kong protest film wins at Chinese-language ‘Oscars’

TAIPEI (Reuters) – A documentary about pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong won a high-profile award at the Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world’s version of the Oscars, in Taiwan on Saturday. Kiwi Chow’s “Revolution of Our Times” was named best documentary, prompting a long round of applause and shouts of...
Philippines launches campaign to vaccinate 9 million people in three days

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines launched on Monday an ambitious drive to vaccinate nine million people against COVID-19 over three days, deploying security forces and using tens of thousands of volunteers to help administer the programme. The immunisation campaign was scaled back from an earlier target of 15 million shots,...
China's Twitter-like Weibo plans $547 mn Hong Kong listing

US-listed Chinese microblogging platform Weibo is seeking to raise up to $547 million in a share offer in Hong Kong, documents showed Monday, the latest China tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the United States rise. Several US-listed Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba have held initial public offerings in Hong Kong over the past two years as the United States has stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies.
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Singapore and Malaysia reopened one of the world’s busiest land borders on Monday, allowing vaccinated travellers to cross after nearly two years of remaining shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE.
China’s Xi pledges $10 billion credit line for African financial institutions

(Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said a China-Africa cross-border yuan centre would be set up to provide African financial institutions with a credit line of $10 billion. China will also offer an additional 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to African nations, Xi said in a speech...
Why WHO skipped ‘nu,’ ‘xi’ for new COVID variant: ‘omicron’

The name of a newly identified variant of the coronavirus has had some social media users scratching their heads about the World Health Organization’s system for labeling certain versions of the virus. The WHO chose on Friday to dub the variant, first reported to the agency by scientists in South Africa, “omicron” — continuing its […]
South Africa’s Aspen in advanced talks over COVID-19 vaccine deal

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Aspen Pharmacare is in advanced discussions over a potential licensing agreement to package the COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa, it said on Monday. Aspen did not mention the name of the company with which it was in talks, but in early September it said it was in talks with U.S. pharma giant Johnson & Johnson over a vaccine packaging licence.
G7 health ministers praise South Africa for alerts on Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – G7 health ministers praised South Africa on Monday for the work it has done in detecting the new Omicron variant and alerting others, and said they would work together to monitor the strain. “Ministers praised the exemplary work of South Africa in both detecting the variant and...
