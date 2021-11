If you are one of the many players enjoying Square Enix’s mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier (or trying to, anyway), you may be wondering if the game will be coming to other platforms. The First Soldier is a third-person competitive shooter, and its gameplay is pretty hectic; as such, playing on a smaller screen and with touch controls can really limit your ability to enjoy the action. While there is no word from Square Enix on whether Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will eventually be ported on other platforms, there is already a way to play it on PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO