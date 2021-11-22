ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pirates, Jose Quintana Agree To One-Year Deal

RealGM
 7 days ago

With a young pitching staff in need of reliable veteran innings, the...

baseball.realgm.com

southsideshowdown.com

Chicago White Sox: Jose Quintana finds himself a job

Back in 2017, the Chicago White Sox made a marvelous trade. Their rebuild was sped up significantly when they sent Jose Quintana to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, and two other prospects. To say that the White Sox dominated that trade with the Cubs is a complete understatement.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Team Signs Left-Handed Pitcher Jose Quintana

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their first signings of the offseason. They have brought in a veteran pitcher. One need for the Pittsburgh Pirates heading into the 2022 season is pitching. The Bucs desperately need innings filled as they continue to advance their pitching prospects through the system. Well, the Bucs have already made their move to bring in an arm.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: José Quintana Looking to Bounce Back in 2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates recently took a shot on left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana. But can he figure it out with his new team?. The Pittsburgh Pirates recently signed left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana to a low-risk one-year deal. It wasn’t all that long ago Quintana was considered one of the more premier starting pitchers in the game and landed the Chicago White Sox two of the more notable ranked prospects, that being Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease. But his last few years haven’t been very good.
MLB
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Source: Pirates to sign pitcher Jose Quintana for $2 million, pending physical

It’s the first, but it probably won’t be the last. At least it shouldn’t be, anyway. With an obvious and immediate need to repair their starting rotation, the Pirates on Sunday acquired a pitcher they hope will help in Jose Quintana, signing the left-hander for around $2 million, a source confirmed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
MLB
RealGM

Former MLB Player, Manager Bill Virdon Has Died At Age 90

Bill Virdon, the 1955 National League Rookie of the Year who later won Manager of the Year awards in both leagues, has died at the age of 90, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced Tuesday. Virdon was given his first opportunity to be a manager in 1972 by the Pirates -- with...
MLB
Red Reporter

MLB roundup - Pirates sign Jose Quintana, Sandy Alcantara extension in Miami

The Cincinnati Reds have chosen to seemingly avoid the sporting nature of baseball transactions so far this winter, instead choosing to stare at the balance of their bank account until it gets as big as it possibly can. Other teams out there are making moves of varying degrees, though. We’ll...
MLB
Tribune-Review

Pirates keep Yoshi Tsutsugo on 1-year deal

Yoshi Tsutsugo, the Japanese slugger who revived his major league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, has agreed to return on a one-year, $4 million deal, a source confirmed to the Tribune-Review. Tsutsugo, who turns 30 on Friday, batted .268/.347/.535 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 25 RBIs in 43...
MLB
The Associated Press

AP source: Pirates bring back 1B Tsutsugo on 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo. A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with Tsutsugo on a $4 million, 1-year deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because it had not been formally announced. The deal is pending a physical.
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates announce Jose Quintana signing, DFA Steven Brault to make room on roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates formally announced the signing of veteran left-hander Jose Quintana on Monday, and in the process removed one of the team’s longest-tenured pitchers from the 40-man roster. To make room for Quintana, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $2 million Nov. 21, the Pirates designated for assignment...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
FanSided

Did the Philadelphia Phillies just trade Jean Segura?

Something’s going on with Jean Segura. The Philadelphia Phillies infielder’s Instagram has been scrubbed of any mention of his team, and only one family photo remains. He even removed his profile picture and bio. It’s unclear whether or not Segura ever followed the Phillies’ official account, but he doesn’t now,...
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees fans should riot if latest free agent rumor is true

New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
