Plug Power recognized by state

Camden County was recognized by the Georgia Economic Developers Association for “outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia” at its annual awards luncheon.

Camden was recognized for convincing Plug Power to build a new $80 million facility that will create 40 jobs at an industrial park near Interstate 95 in Kingsland.

“The Camden County Joint Development Authority was able to structure a package that is beneficial for the company and the community,” said Kevin Shea, president of the Georgia Economic Developers Association. “This project will develop land that has been owned by the development authority since the late 1990s.”

The community worked closely with Okefenokee EMC to provide an adjacent site for a new substation to serve the project, he said.

Rodney Odell, director of project management for Plug Power, said it has “already proven to be a great decision” to open a new facility in Kingsland.

“Camden County has proven to be our easiest site to initiate construction and continues to allow our team to make good progress towards our construction schedule,” Odell said.

He praised the Camden County Joint Economic Development Authority for its role in convincing the company to build a facility in Kingsland.

“The Kingsland city officials have been more than helpful and continue to support our site efforts,” he said. “And I cannot forget to thank the folks at Okefenokee Energy as they have been incredibly helpful and open to the technical issues we face in bringing large amounts of electrical energy to our site.”

James Coughlin, director of the Camden County JDA, said he was surprised at the level of attention the Plug Power project has gotten across the state.

“It was fantastic,” he said of the awards ceremony.

The new facility is under construction and is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022.

Odell said the JDA went to “extraordinary efforts” to help Plug Power interface with local authorities and agencies.

“Plug Power has truly found a home in Camden County,” Odell said.