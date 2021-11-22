ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Chamber campaign gives incentive to shop local

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 7 days ago

The Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce is adding an incentive to shopping locally this holiday season.

The chamber is launching its Shop Local Glynn campaign by giving local shoppers a chance to win a gift basket valued at more than $2,500.

The campaign begins Nov. 27 and ends Dec. 20.

Shoppers will be given a QR code when they shop at the more than 40 participating businesses in town. They can scan the code into the drawing for a chance to win the gift basket.

Participation for businesses is free and open to both chamber and non-chamber members.

The chamber is conducting an all-inclusive marketing approach for the campaign and the businesses that choose to participate.

The importance of shopping locally will be emphasized during the holiday season.

Data shows that 68 cents of every dollar spent locally stays in the community.

The chamber has also collaborated with Idea Lab to create the website shoplocalglynn.com to help centralize all parts of the campaign. It provides insight on the importance of shopping at businesses in the community, information on how to find a participating business, and how to be entered into the grand gift basket drawing.

McKenzie Padgett, director of membership services for the chamber, is overseeing the campaign.

“This year’s shop local campaign is new, engaging and exciting,” she said. “It gives an opportunity for shoppers to not only support their local businesses, but it also gives them a chance to win our $2,500 Grand Holiday Gift Basket.

“It is my hope that we make this an annual event that community members can look forward to year after year, all while supporting our local business owners.”

