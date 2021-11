Zach Wilson will be without his favorite target in his return to the field, as Corey Davis is out with a groin injury against the Texans. Robert Saleh was originally optimistic about Davis’ chances of suiting up in Week 12. However, the 26-year-old was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday and will miss his third game of the season. Davis’ absence leaves the Jets with just five healthy wide receivers with Denzel Mims still on the COVID-19 list and without their leading receiver and rusher after Michael Carter landed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO