3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $220,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury was selected Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?. Twelve jurors and six alternates will hear Maxwell’s...
The World Health Organization says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus as scientists worldwide scramble to assess its multiple mutations. Stock markets swooned, some public gatherings got canceled, and countries across the globe...
Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died Sunday following a private fight with cancer, both companies announced Sunday. Abloh was 41. "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with...
Los Angeles — Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg...
Washington — For the first time in nearly 30 years, the future of abortion rights will face its most consequential test when the Supreme Court convenes Wednesday to hear a high-stakes showdown taking aim at nearly five decades of precedent. At the heart of the dispute before the high court,...
Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) clashed in what both described as a tense phone call on Monday after video surfaced of the far-right lawmaker making Islamophobic remarks about her colleague. The two lawmakers issued separate statements after the phone call making clear that neither found the conversation...
Markets steadied on Monday as investors took stock of the news surrounding the new omicron variant of Covid-19 that sent shock waves through public health organizations and governments last week. Wall Street reclaimed some of the ground it lost on Friday, when all three of the major indices plunged by...
CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers stand at the center of the case that prosecutors will lay before jurors during the trial of Jussie Smollett this week. The former “Empire” actor contends he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in downtown Chicago on a frigid night in January 2019. The siblings, who worked with him on the TV show, say he paid them $3,500 to pose as his attackers.
