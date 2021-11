Shares of BigCommerce continue to be down nearly 10% year-to-date, underperforming significantly versus the S&P 500. After the attention and focus they received in 2020, it's no small wonder that e-commerce stocks are feeling the pain of moving out of the spotlight in 2021. And while in many cases the corrections that have happened this year have been commensurate to the deceleration in growth rates and the set-in of reality in the post-pandemic world, investors' weaker sentiment toward e-commerce stocks has taken some names like BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) to highly buyable levels.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO