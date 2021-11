Speculations about Meghan Markle's overbearing control over Prince Harry have extended to their finances as media dubs the royal "One Of The Most Henpecked Men in Hollywood." An inside source claimed that the "Randoms Encounters" star has developed a habit of double-checking all of her husband's credit card statements. According to Life & Style via Suggest, the Duchess of Sussex is very thrifty and labeled her as someone who "loves saving money" and "keeps a very tight grip on the family's finances."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO