Cardinals Find Way to Win on Road . . . Again

By Howard Balzer
 7 days ago
It was just another ho-hum Sunday in the National Football League.

The 8-2 Green Bay Packers lost to the 4-5 Minnesota Vikings. The 6-3 Buffalo Bills had their second stinker in three weeks and got blown out by the 5-5 Indianapolis Colts. Somehow, the 8-2 Tennessee Titans lost at home to the lowly 1-8 Houston Texans. The 6-3 Baltimore Ravens, albeit without quarterback Lamar Jackson, nearly lost to the 3-6 Chicago Bears.

There were surely those who wondered if the Cardinals would land in that group for the second week in a row: Teams in first place in their division losing to teams with records of .500 or worse. Especially after quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and left guard Justin Pugh were inactive again while not forgetting that defensive end, running back Chase Edmonds and long snapper Aaron Brewer are on reserve/injured.

No one talks about Brewer, but kicker Matt Prater’s Sunday woes were surely linked to errant snaps by Beau Brinkley, who wasn’t signed until last Friday before the Carolina game after Kyle Nelson injured his knee in his first practice. The seven points lost on Prater’s missed kicks made the fourth quarter more tense than it should have been.

Still, the result was another double-digit win on the road in a game where the Cardinals were in control for virtually the entire 60 minutes.

Asked how quarterback Colt McCoy was during the week and when it was known he would start, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “Great, great. You know, he's been through it. He's seen the ups, seen the downs. He knows that he can play in this league and play at a high level. We just talked about responding and we're gonna have a great plan.”

That they did. It was a plan that resulted in 40:22 possession time in which the Cardinals won the statistical battle in yards (413-266), first downs (29-16), plays (79-49), net passing (318-180), third-down efficiency (7-14, 50%-2-10, 20%) and red-zone touchdowns (3-4, 75%-1-3, 33.3%).

The defense sacked quarterback Russell Wilson four times, as he completed 14-of-26 passes for 207 yards with a passer rating of 80.1. Seattle had 86 rushing yards and wide receiver DK Metcalf had only 31 yards on four receptions.

Running back James Conner had his usual gritty game with 99 scrimmage yards (62 rushing, 37 receiving).

Last Sunday, the Cardinals totaled 169 yards and had 22:18 of possession time.

In their three touchdown drives plus a possession with a missed field-goal attempt against Seattle, they ran 53 plays for 291 yards, had 23 first downs and combined possession time of 28:13.

Still, with Murray expected back after the bye, a good amount of whatever this team eventually accomplishes will be thanks to McCoy and the two wins in which he made massive contributions.

As Kingsbury said, reflecting on the lows in the Carolina game, “Last week was an overall struggle. I think the game plan was bad. The execution was bad. Everybody played poorly. So that's hard to put anything on him, but to be in his role and come in and get two division road wins against those teams, playing as efficiently as he did, you can't ask for anything more.

“He was tremendous. His leadership all week, the way he carries himself. It was awesome and all those guys, you can see how they play. They have a ton of confidence when he comes in the game.”

