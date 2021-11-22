ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Average US price of gas steady over past 2 weeks, at $3.49

By Jody Heemstra
Cover picture for the articleCAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks, at $3.49 per gallon....

IN THIS ARTICLE
