Opinion: Existing climate strategies ignore fisheries at our peril

In Glasgow, Scotland, for two weeks at the beginning of November, world leaders gathered for the UN Climate Change Conference of 2021. The goal of the Conference, also known as COP26, was “uniting the world to tackle climate change” (as stated on the UK COP26 website.) Hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy from Oct. 31-Nov.13, “The COP26 summit brought parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.”
Comments / 0