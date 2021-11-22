ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $425,391

Dothan Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA remarkable one-story layout, the Melbourne II is a spacious 4-bedroom plan designed for living. Beautiful foyer area with adjacent dining room leads into an open kitchen...

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Guess the rent of this 1950s catalog 2-bedroom Alamo Heights home

Home prices have surged drastically this year, making it difficult for those looking to but their first home. So people are still renting. But San Antonio rents aren't necessarily dropping. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Martinsville Bulletin

3 Bedroom Home in Martinsville - $85,500

Cute as a button! Welcome to 911 Chalmers Street! After forty years, it is time for this Seller to move on to the next step of their journey. They hope you will love their home as much as they have! The front walk leads to a charming porch overlooking the flat, front yard. Three bedrooms and two full baths inside, with laundry on the main level and in the kitchen.12' x 20' single carport in driveway and 16' x 19' outbuilding located behind - great for use as a workshop! The front bonus room off the bedroom would make a great den, office, or walk-in closet! Take a look at the pictures to see the hardwoods just found under a section of carpet. There's more where that came from! Architectural shingle roof! All appliances convey, so move to 911 Chalmers, drop your bags and kick up your feet!
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Star-Herald

2 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $130,000

Great home with ton of appeal inside and out. Updated flooring, cabinets, paint, and more. Getting a new water heater. When you walk in the new front door you will right away notice the arched doorways and coved ceiling. The large living room gives way to the separate dining room OR through the hallway to the bedrooms, bath and more. Passing through the dining room with newer laminate flooring you enter the giant 10 x 18 eat-in Kitchen with updated cabinets and counters. From the kitchen you can walk through to the hallway with access to bedrooms and bath. Additionally towards the back of the home is a bonus room. This room is carpeted and has fresh drywall and insulation (you could easily add a small heater for year 'round use) Past the bonus room is a covered patio with clear sidewalls, and beyond that lies the 18' x 22' garage with auto opener. Beside the garage is a 6' x 24' shed with a concrete floor. that could also be used as a workshop. Yes, this house does seem to go forever. Drive in the garage easily from the alley. Gotta see this one, SOON!
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Dothan, AL
Business
Dothan, AL
Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
Free Lance-Star

4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $350,000

This spectacular home sits on corner lot in the community of Lake Wilderness. Large family room with fireplace off breakfast nook open to kitchen, which has center island and tons of cabinet space. There is even a pantry! Don't forget to check out the formal dining room for those family and holiday occasions. Homeowner can utilize a main level bedroom with four bedrooms upstairs (3 bedroom perc) or use main level room as an office. Or use one of the rooms for hobby room! So many options. Half bathroom on main level with two full bathrooms upstairs. Laundry located on upper level. Finished basement with extra room for workshop/craft room and a large rec room which can be used for playroom or game room. The possibilities are endless with this much space. But don't forget the outdoors! Relax on your large front porch facing the shady front yard with mature trees. Paved driveway and attached one car garage. Enjoy entertaining on your rear deck and spacious back yard! Convenient Lake Wilderness community offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts, beach, playgrounds and more. Private security patrols subdivision. Riverbend High School District! Don't miss out on your chance to own this wonderful home! Schedule your showing today before this one is under contract!
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Atlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $175,000

PRICED TO SELL!! Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rancher right next to the BIKE PATH! Family-friendly community and minutes away from shopping and restaurants, Parkway & Expressway, Stockton University, supermarkets, Target, pharmacies, hospitals, and more. Enjoy a meal in your large eat-in kitchen, sit & enjoy the fresh air on your deck, or chase the kiddos in your large, fenced in yard!! Brand new appliances, coat of paint, brand new flooring, and more! Don't wait! This one won't last!
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Open Kitchen#Design#Great Room#Bedroom Home#The Melbourne Ii
The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15722 Columbia Pike

This five-bedroom, three full bath, all brick rambler with detached three-car garage (perfect for a home business, tradesman, mechanic or landscaper) Is situated on a large, approximately one acre lot in Colesville Outside - Burtonsville. Renovated inside and out, this home features new asphalt shingle roof, new vinyl pane windows, new garage doors with new openers/remotes, new vinyl siding on the garage and oversized shed/storage building, new Carrier HVAC, professional landscaping and new exterior lighting and doors. The interior has been freshly painted throughout and features refinished hardwood floors, new synthetic wood floors, new ceramic tile floors, new lighting, new ceiling fans, new doors and more. Enjoy the open, light-filled living space - living room with wood-burning fireplace, dining room, sparkling gourmet kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances and family room with exit to the front porch and rear paver patio. Three bedrooms with refinished hardwood floors, new ceiling fans with lights and ample closet space are on the main level and two additional bedrooms with new synthetic wood floors and recessed lighting are on the lower level. All bathrooms +GG two on the main level and one on the lower level +GG have been updated with new ceramic tile floors, ceramic surrounds, new lighting, faucets, fixtures, commodes, vanities and mirrors. The lower-level rec room with new synthetic hardwood floors, recessed lighting and walk-up to the rear patio offers additional living and entertaining space! Laundry +GG new washer and dryer plus slop sink, plenty of storage and utilities round out the lower level. Conveniently located close to major thoroughfares +GG Routes 29, 650 and 200, public transportation, schools, shopping and restaurants, this home is a must see!
REAL ESTATE
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Grand Rapids Press

Party palace: Giant home with indoor pool, sauna, bar and 2-story library on the market in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — There’s a home for sale in Midland that features an indoor pool, bar, humidor, two-story library, and more than 6,000 square feet of living space. The home, located at 5606 Pondview Drive in Midland, is listed for $899,900. This custom Martelli Construction home is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Historic Carriage House in Dogpatch

This two unit immaculately curated carriage house was designed with comfort, privacy & design front and center. The generous scale and thoughtful layout for both units was designed to enhance light and space. Thanks to a sunny disposition and loads of windows & skylights, both units feel welcoming and spacious.
REAL ESTATE
Dothan Eagle

Former Mayor Larry Register dies at 83

Former Dothan Mayor Larry Register died early Monday. He was 83. Register, a local real estate developer, served as Dothan’s mayor from 1986 to 1989, and was instrumental in the formation of the Wiregrass Museum of Art, having set up a feasibility study to put the initiative in motion. He...
DOTHAN, AL
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

566 S Main Street

Great opportunity to live in the heart of Naperville! Only two blocks to Downtown! First floor bedroom can be used as the Master Beds. 2 upstair Bedrooms. 2 full Baths! Bonus room in Basement can be 4th Bedroom! Plenty of storage! Large lot And Much More Schedule your Showings Today!!
NAPERVILLE, IL
willcountygazette.com

Top 10 Channahon, Illinois home sales for October 2021

These are the top 10 home sales for Channahon, Illinois in October 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2021, there were 13 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $292,000 in Channahon. Top 10 home sales in Channahon for October 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. John Edward and Edward Albert...
CHANNAHON, IL
Dothan Eagle

Wiregrass youth participant in Chick Chain Project

Wiregrass youth, representing Barbour, Crenshaw, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties, have been participating in the Southeast Alabama 4-H Chick Chain Project since June when they received 10 pullet chicks to raise. Breed choices were Dominque, Rhode Island Red, Buff Orpington and Easter Egger. The project encourages youth...
HOUSTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy